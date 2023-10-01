The small but imposing robot, which can move on any surface, carry up to three times its weight and only using the energy around it.

Over the decades, a multitude of different robots have been created, focused on various tasks, and most of them of various sizes, which can surprise both with their agility if they are large, or with their strength if they are small.

And as for the latter, a team of researchers at the University of Washington has created an autonomous robot, capable of operating with light and radio waves.

He robot denominated MilliMobile It is the size of a penny and weighs as much as a raisin and the best of all is that it has an energy collector and four wheels, which allows it to move about 10 m in an hour.

The curious thing about this small robot is that it is quite agile, and yet it can move on surfaces such as concrete or compacted soil, and perhaps the most surprising thing is that it is capable of carrying up to three times its weight.

It can use a light sensor to automatically move towards light sources, and can run unlimitedly on the energy it has previously collected.

It is an intermittent computing approach that allows a powered device to function gradually, taking advantage of the energy available around it.

It is worth clarifying that this robot moves in discrete increments, using small pulses of energy to spin its wheels.

They have tested the robot indoors and also outdoors, in environments such as parks and even an office. Even in very low light situations, such as when you are under appliances in the kitchen, where you may even be able to move forward without problems.

This allows it to operate virtually always performing tasks that other sensors might miss.

However these robots They are programmed to use their light sensors to move towards a light source, also allowing them to avoid obstacles.

They are also ideal for taking samples at different points in the space, thus creating a more detailed view of the environment.

And this is possible because the researchers have equipped the robot with light sensors and Bluetooth, allowing them to transmit data over 200 m.

For a future version of the robot, they want to add more sensors and improve data exchange between several of them.