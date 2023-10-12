Mimikyu has become one of the most loved Pokémon by players of the franchise.

Mimikyu is one of the Pokémon that appeared in the Pokémon anime during the seventh generation

Join the conversation

Mimikyu is a relatively new Pokémon if we take into account that He began his journey through the franchise in the seventh generationbut that has not taken away that many fans have a special affection for himthis being something that The Pokémon Company has been able to exploit very well, since, for now, Mimikyu had her own song before the launch of Pokémon Sun and Moon and, in addition, it has its own collection of themed plush toysbeing something that very few Pokémon can boast of.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

Be that as it may, beyond the official products it must be said that Pokémon fans have a natural talent to create all kinds of arts, finding among the most recent cases that of a Reddit user who has managed to recreate some Pokémon in the style of Van Gogh. Now it seems that Mimikyu is the new protagonist of a fanartsince a user has been able to give an evolution.

Mimiasma is the evolution that a Reddit user has created for Mimikyu

Under this premise it must be said that Mimikyu has no evolution todaythis being something that could change over time if we take into account that the last two generations are bringing back evolutions of old Pokémon as has been the case of Annihilape, Farigiraf among many others.

That is why the Reddit user known as Zacynthius has shown a fanart on the social network in which introduces Mimiasma, the evolution of Mimikyu. As this same user describes, the hatred of this Pokémon has awakened the hidden power of Mimikyu, changing its Disguise ability for another that causes it to the opposing Pokémon must be traded because of the fear that Mimiasma provokes in him. Also, he increases the power of his Sinister moves by 1.2. On the other hand, he states that Mimiasma has the same stats as Mimikyu except for Attack and Speed, which are 151 and 133 respectively.

Posts from the pokemon

community on Reddit

With such potential it will be necessary to see whether or not in the future we see a Pokémon with a similar power. For the rest, after debunking one of the biggest urban legends of the second generation, remember that Mimikyu can be caught in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

Join the conversation