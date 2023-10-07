With a simple instruction, this artificial intelligence has been able to create an efficient robot that can move in just a few seconds.

It is no longer necessary to invest months or even years in designing an efficient robotbecause now artificial intelligence can do this job for us, and in just 26 seconds.

Researchers at Northwestern University have created a artificial intelligencecapable of designing robots from scratch, and the best of all is that they can design them with few instructions and in just a few seconds.

To do this, the researchers gave the artificial intelligence a simple message, which was to design a robot that could walk on a flat surface, and in just 26 seconds they had the result.

However, the artificial intelligence had to make up to 10 revisions until it managed to create a fully efficient robot, one that was capable of moving on a flat surface.

After that, the researchers used a 3D printed mold and filled it with liquid silicone rubber, then by repeatedly filling the robot with air and then deflating it, they were able to make it move on flat surfaces.

“We discovered a very fast design algorithm powered by AI that avoids the bottlenecks of evolution, without falling into the bias of human designers,” he said. Sam Kriegmanprincipal investigator of the Northwestern project.

“We told the AI ​​that we wanted a robot that could walk on land. Then we simply press a button and that’s it! He generated a blueprint for a robot in the blink of an eye that looks nothing like any animal that has ever walked the earth. … I call this process ‘instant evolution,'” he explains.

“When people look at this robot, they may see a useless device. But I see the birth of a completely new organism,” she concludes.

This artificial intelligence was run on a regular laptop and the entire design process took around 26 seconds.

The artificial intelligence did not receive any type of instruction beyond the initial objective, and was able to come to the conclusion that giving the robot legs was the perfect efficiency for it to move.