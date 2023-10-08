We bring you a tremendously curious publication about Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This recreates a curious ram designed to deflect rocks by ramming them. Don’t hesitate to also consult our 100% complete guide to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

In Zelda: Breath of the Wild they were present numerous different mechanics, such as Ice or remote bombs. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has different ones, and players are already making the most of them.

The creations that can be made with Ultrahand in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Since the arrival of the game on May 12, Fans are already recreating all kinds of structures in the title with the Ultramano, one of the new ones regarding Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This allows you to merge all types of objects, creating true masterpieces, which can even be dangerous but also useful in titles.

In this case, Reddit user Quirky_Image_5598 has shown in the following post how he has managed to create an impressive gadget that has a kind of arms in order to generate force and destroy large amounts of rocks in a very short time in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This is capable of moving thanks to the wheels it has on the back. You can find the full post and all the images shared in this link.

This is peak Zelda

byu/Quirky_Image_5598 intearsofthekingdom

What do you think? Do you think it could have been created in a better way with a different design? We read you in the comments.

Via.