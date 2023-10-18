The fans continue to surprise us with Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The creations offered in the title are wonderful, as in this case.

Today we can see how the user DamnNearKilledIt shows us in image form his fantastic creation based on a kind of room that has all the decoration present in the Halloween events that we have been able to enjoy since the title came out in 2020. This has been made in detail, and the result obtained is undoubtedly surprising.

Players often surprise us with great creations in Animal Crossing. The game offers great customization options to the neighbors who accompany us, who are surrounded by these impressive constructions. These are combined in unthinkable ways that make us want to share them with the community as well. There are real works of art!

However, there are those who have seen less variety of items in the latest installment, New Horizons, compared to other previous games. The Paradise Archipelago DLC expanded the decoration possibilities also on the base island with new collections that allowed fans to multiply their ideas and create even more beautiful islands, not only on the archipelago but also on their base islands. It also added a handful of new neighbors to Animal Crossing.

Here you can see this creation in question, in the following video:

All set for Halloween, but I need someone to confiscate this game from me. Years of this nonsense…

