From Reddit we get an interesting message for fans of Pokémon. Specifically, we are talking about several fan-arts inspired by Mega-evolved forms of two Pokémon.

It is not the first time that ideas or fan-arts of this style and inspired in ways different from the usual ones, Mega evolutions or alternative evolutions are shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic concept in this case.

In the post below, we can see how a fan under the name Gregory_Gailur has created a spectacular fan-art that imagines a Mega Evolution centered on the Water and Psychic-type Pokémon Starmie, which belongs to the first generation. Without a doubt, the result is surprising. You can see the full post at this link.

In the image you can see with an impressive result, with the importance of the surface that the inner gem-shaped part occupies in the Pokémon’s body. They certainly attract attention considering how simple but original it looks.

What did you think of these fan-arts? Do you think that a different design or a different idea than the one shown could have turned out better? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. You can also consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023).

