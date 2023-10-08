The smart grill capable of cooking any food 10 times faster than other similar grills, and it works this way.

Technological advances have also reached those electronic devices that we thought could not be improved and, nevertheless, the most intelligent grill ever manufactured has just been presented.

By name Perfectwe are talking about a super grill with artificial intelligence, which is capable of cooking food 10 times faster than similar grills.

The brainchild of British startup Seergrills, Perfecta uses two vertical infrared burners that can quickly cook all types of foods such as steaks, chicken or pizzas. It also has an options menu that allows users to choose the exact way their food is cooked such as degree of doneness, moisture retention, and browning level.

The machine can also detect the size, thickness, surface area and temperature needed to cook the foods.

Perfect, it makes use of NeuralFire technology capable of cooking food at high temperatures, but it is also energy efficient, and can cook at 900 °C.

“We realized that there are often difficulties and inconsistencies when cooking food; Mostly, it is always overcooked and dry, which takes a long time,” he said. Suraj Suderawho studied mechanical and ophthalmic engineering at Aston University in the United Kingdom.

“So, we decided to use our skills and knowledge to apply AI to cook the perfect steak and set up Seergrills,” he says.

On the other hand, the smart grill is also non-toxic as it uses electropolished 304 stainless steel that does not contain PFA.

In any case, it won’t be cheap, because it can only be reserved for a price of $3,500.