It never hurts to have a little more company in a post-apocalyptic world.

Fallout 3 is one of the greats of its genre, and now you can also enjoy it in company.

Bethesda is one of the most important companies in our industry, and we are talking about the company responsible for bringing us some of the best RPGs in history, among which we can include the recent Starfield, the classic The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and of course the game we are going to talk about today: Fallout 3. The latter is especially recognized by the community that loves this franchise, although it is considered inferior to the installment that came later, Fallout: New Vegas, which was also developed by Obsidian. Curiously today we are going to talk about a multiplayer mode that really brings together both games, but that uses the third installment as a base.

The most fans of the franchise should already know that we are talking about “Tales of Two Wastelands”, a version that was originally simply going to unite Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas into one, but later, with the addition of multiplayer mode , has managed to be what many users expect from Fallout 76, the MMORPG of this franchise.

Of course you should be cautious, because this is not a simple game that has united the two, since doing this and giving it away for free and charging would be against Bethesda’s policies. In this case You will need to have both games purchased to be able to make this project work.which can now be downloaded from its official website.

In case you are a great lover of these two classic games of the Fallout franchise, and that you were left wanting more when you played Fallout 76, We can perfectly recommend you get into this very interesting project.which also gives new life to two titles that many people had already forgotten.

Two totally reclaimable games

If you’ve never played Fallout 3 or New Vegas our recommendation changes, of course. Although this project is very interesting in general, perhaps The best way to experience these titles for the first time is with the original releases. Furthermore, we are talking about titles that have been given away in the Epic Games Store, and if you have not obtained them, They always have very juicy sales on Steam and other stores.

