The best open world games are those that allow us to explore, interact and live adventures in vast and detailed settings. A saga that has left its mark on the history of this genre is Grand Theft Auto, which from its beginnings has offered us freedom of action and a variety of possibilities that few games can match.

One of the most popular titles is GTA IV, where we follow the story of Niko Bellic through Liberty City, a city inspired by New York where we can access some of the most difficult missions in the saga. This is an unforgettable delivery because it meant a great advance for its time, both in graphics and physics, narrative and gameplay. However, many fans also look forward to seeing a remaster or remake of this title one day, even more so when there are programmers who are fans and use their skills to make a sample of what GTA IV remastered would look like. Exactly, that is what a developer who shares his projects on YouTube has done and has achieved a more than impressive result in just 8 hours. Below, we tell you more about him.

This is what GTA IV would look like if it were remastered

GTA IV is one of the best games in the Rockstar Games franchise, having many fans who enjoy it and remember it with nostalgia. However, there is one who wanted to go further and has paid him a very special tribute. He is a follower who is part of the 12th Hour YouTube channel, where he has shared an incredible project that you have made with your own hands. Showing his great knowledge of video game programming, this fan decides to use his talent to make a remaster of GTA IV.

The process has been quite long and explains each step throughout the video, where he shows all the things he had to do to achieve a high quality result. Among them, recreate character models, vehicles, textures, lighting and much more. Of course, when you finish it you can see how the effort has paid off, because it could be easily confused at first glance with some real life video. In addition, it seems that he has given certain details to the physics to make the setting feel more immersive, including the NPCs that walk through the city.

This GTA IV remaster is a masterpiece that shows love and passion that this fan has for the original game. It also makes us think about what the long-awaited GTA VI that Rockstar is working on will be like. Without a doubt, it is a study that does not disappoint and each of its deliveries surpasses the previous one, so maybe we will see this type of graphs in that sixth release of the saga.

