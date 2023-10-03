It is clear that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a game that still hides many secrets to discover. Although we have told you many of them in our complete game guide, players continue to create all kinds of inventions that show us that the potential of the title seems to have no limits. On this occasion, we bring you a video shared by the Reddit user divlogue in which we can observe how to create a vehicle capable of flying through the skies of Hyrule without using practically any Zonnan battery. A very useful tool if what we want is to explore the map easily and without spending too much energy, although with a somewhat dark secret behind its operation.

Build the most useful plane in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Fly almost across Hyrule with an NPC-powered flyer

byu/divlogue inHyruleEngineering

To build this kind of single plane in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomAs seen in the video that you can play above, we will need a series of Zonnan materials arranged in a somewhat specific way. Specifically, the construction uses four cars, a stone, a stabilizer and… an NPC as a power source? Well, it seems that yes! If you use two cars to catch it, the fact of taking it with you it will make you go even fastermaking construction much more efficient.

What do you think? Will you try building your own plane in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments.