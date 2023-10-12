Francis Lawrence already warned that we were facing the longest installment of the film franchise, and now we know how long its running time is.

One of the cinematic events of the fall for many is, without a doubt, The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The new one movie of the saga acts as a prequel to the previous four and is based on the novel that Suzanne Collins published in 2020.

The story of The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes takes us back more than six decades in the history of Panem, to the tenths The Hunger Games.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

A young man Coriolanus Snowfar from the tyrannical president we met in the main saga, is chosen as a mentor for a young tribute from District 12, Lucy Gray Baird.

The film greatly develops Snow so that you can understand the path he followed to become the character played by Donald Sutherland in the four previous films. This takes time and, while Collins’s book devoted 517 pagesthe movie will do the same in minutes.

The longest film in the saga

Francis Lawrencewho directed all the Hunger Games films except for the first, already anticipated months ago that The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes would be the longest installment in the saga.

Now, as reported by Total Film, it is confirmed that, indeed, the prequel will exceed the duration of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire by around 10 minutes.

The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents Hardcore 2 hours and 37 minutes —156 minutes and 59 seconds to be more precise—.

Rachel Zegler y Tom Blyth They star in the film as Lucy Gray Baird and Corionalus Snow, respectively. They accompany them in the delivery Hunter Schafer, Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, Ashley Liao, Burn Gorman y Fionnula Flanagan.

The premiere of The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes in Spanish cinemas it will be on November 17, 2023. Are you ready to return to Panem a few decades before Katniss Everdeen’s rebellion?