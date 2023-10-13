We are receiving interesting news related to Nintendo, since it has just been reported that a Wii U was sold in September of this year in the United States, a situation that has generated astonishment among locals and strangers alike.

Wii U sold just over 13 million units

As you probably know, Wii U was launched on November 18, 2012 and tried to repeat the tremendous success achieved by the Wii. However, its features were not well understood, its power was less than that of rivals and fewer and fewer developers gave it their support, so in less than 5 years those responsible turned the page to announce the Nintendo Switch.

11 years have passed since its launch and it has just been announced that a person in the United States decided to buy the misunderstood console last September, something that has not happened since May 2022.

Here you can see it:

This is the publication where the sale of Wii U is confirmed

As you could see, it was on the X account of Mat Piscatella, executive director and analyst of the video game industry at Circana, where this curious fact about the sale of a Wii U was shared.

“In September, 1 new Wii U was sold in the United States. First time this has happened since May 2022. The last time a new (PS) Vita was sold was in November 2021, when 3 were purchased. Is there anything significant about this? No. Curious data about sales that don’t matter,” says the analyst.

Related Video: June Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



It is worth mentioning that with the great popularity of Nintendo Switch today and with the tremendous failure of Wii U at the time, it is quite strange that a retail store had stock of the old console and, even more so, that a person would dare to buy a. However, it seems that someone wants to take advantage of the Wii U servers for online play before Nintendo shuts them down for good in early April 2024.

what do you think about this news? If you found a new Wii U, would you buy it? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente