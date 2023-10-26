Yesterday Microsoft showed the first ingame images of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. And the first impressions couldn’t have been better. The game looks incredible, with spectacular graphics quality at the purest next-gen level. But if seeing it hasn’t caught your attention, it’s possible that you don’t have in mind exactly what the original PS3 title looked like.

A remake that seems up to the task

It is still early to draw conclusions, but Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater It looks spectacular. The motor Unreal Engine 5 It is not going to reveal anything new to us at this point, but the treatment that the developers have given to this installment has been exquisite.

Moments such as the detail of the crocodile, the reflections in the water or the crayfish itself are enough to justify the purchase of the game, but there are those who wanted to provide more evidence so that you can prepare your credit card as soon as possible. And how different does the old Snake Eater look from this remake version?

Chart comparison

That’s what YouTuber Cycu1 thought, who decided to create a video comparing the scenes that could be seen in the gameplay video with screenshots of the original game released in 2004. And the results speak for themselves. Details such as the physics of the water, the reflections, the lighting, the amount of detail in Snake’s modeling or the representation of the scenarios with dense vegetation, turn the game into a completely different adventure for our eyes.

When can we play it?

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will hit stores presumably in 2024, although at the moment Konami still does not give dates, so we have no choice but to continue delighting ourselves with this first ingame video and remember old moments with Big Boss. And the game is still in the development phase, so there will still be a long way to go until we can see it running on our consoles.

Killing time with Collection Vol 1

Of course, while you wait or not, what you can do is enjoy the Metal Gear Soled Master Collection Vol 1, which includes all the games prior to Snake Eater. This way, you could catch up with the history of Metal Gear, and arrive with completely fresh information at the launch of the remake.

However, let us remember that the timeline within the Metal Gear lore places the games as follows:

1964 – Snake Eater (Delta)

1970 – Portable Ops

1974 – Peace Walker

1975 – Ground Zeroes

1984 – The Phantom Pain

1995 – Metal Gear

1999 – Solid Snake

2005 – Metal Gear Solid (The Twin Snakes)

2007/09 – Sons of Liberty

2014 – Guns of the Patriots

2018 – Rising: Revengeance

So yes, what you can play now are events after Snake Eater, because Kojima’s mind designed them in reverse, going back in time as he released games. Because we already know what it is like.