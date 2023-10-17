We have interesting news related to Super Mario Bros. Wonder, since those responsible for it have just confirmed that they did not have any inspiration in Super Mario Bros. The Movie, so the installment has only original ideas.

As you surely know, it will be this Friday when users of the hybrid console can enjoy the most recent installment of Mario, where they will discover a new kingdom and several transformations that will have different abilities.

The game arrives this week

Now, those in charge wanted to share a few words about everything that can be found in the game and stated that they did not take anything from the Nintendo film.

One of them was the art director, Masanobu Sato, who was asked about the impact of the film on the expressive character designs of the Switch title, for which he answered the following:

“We often get asked about the movie’s influence on the game, but we didn’t hear anything about the movie’s content during development. I think Tezuka-san and Kondo-san were the only members here who knew the details,” said the Japanese in the Nintendo Ask the Developer section.

Additionally, Sato revealed what the true inspiration for this game was:

“New Super Mario Bros. was the first 2D Mario game to use 3D models. The adoption of 3D models was a natural change and was considered a significant evolution in 2006 when it was launched. In addition to the visual changes we incorporated back then, we wanted to implement more attractive and functional ways of using 3D models in this 2D platformer. “Therefore, at an early stage of development, we set ourselves the goal of finding out how this could be achieved.”

What is Super Mario Bros. Wonder?

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a 2D style game reminiscent of the New Super Mario Bros. games and will include characters like Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Toad, Toadette and Yoshi in an adventure that will allow you to discover the Flower Kingdom.

It is worth mentioning that the game will present fresh ideas for the saga and will bring with it very special power-ups: from being able to throw bubbles to capture enemies, to turning into a curious elephant. Another possibility of the title is that you can team up with up to 3 friends and play locally, or take advantage of some online features.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will premiere exclusively on Nintendo Switch on October 20. We invite you to stay updated with all the news about the game at this link.

What do you think of the words of those responsible for the title? Tell us in the comments.

