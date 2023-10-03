The tragic accident occurred on the evening of October 1st and was filmed live on Instagram by the victim

October 3, 2023

On the night of Sunday 1 October a tragic accident occurred in Conversano, in the Bari area. The victim is a 17 year old boy, Anthony Innamoratooriginally from Mola di Bari.

The police are still clarifying the dynamics of the accident, however the tragic story it was broadcast live on social media right from Anthony. In the videos circulating online, the scooter on which the two boys were traveling can be seen traveling along an avenue, when a car suddenly enters and the video stops.

the boy driving the scooter, Anthony’s friend, he is hospitalized in critical condition at the San Giacomo hospital in Monopoli. Probably, after the impact with the first car, the two boys collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction.