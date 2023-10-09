More rumors about the new generation of Switch have come to light, and on this occasion the details point to neither more nor less than the exact release date Of the device. Neither windows nor possible months, the exact day on which the consoles will be launched. Because yes, the rumor suggests that they will be two different versions.

The Nintendo Switch 2 release date

Thanks to the data published in the very useful Discord server of The Snitch, we can now know with much more precision when we will see the new Nintendo console in stores. And everything comes thanks to the information published by the user SoldierDeltawho could be any random user if it weren’t for the fact that he previously provided screenshots and information about the next release of Team Ninja Rise of the Ronin.

The fact is that on this occasion this intrepid informant has specified details that until now were unknown about the Switch 2 releaseor at least it has outlined the rumors that have been heard, since, from the launch window of the third quarter of 2024, it has confirmed that The console would arrive on September 24.

Even so, not even Nintendo seems to be very clear about the date, since a launch for early November could also be being considered. These dates are quite delicate, since every year commercial actions are planned at the end of the third quarter or during the month of November to face the very important Christmas campaign. In any case, be that as it may, it seems that 2024 will finally be the key year for the new generation of Nintendo.

There will be two consoles

The interesting thing about the launch is that Nintendo seems to be determined to launch two models of its new machineand in the same way as its competitors, the difference between both versions would only be in the compatibility with physical media.

That is, there will be a model that supports cartridges (or discs, who knows) and another that only supports digital editions through downloads. This will create a price range that will attract more users, and the official price of the console would be $449 for the physical version and of $399 for the digital version.

The console, which is known internally as NG, does not currently have a known name, so we do not know if the previous rumors (or rather theory) of being called Super Switch will be correct. It is certainly a name that we like a lot.

Via: Wccftech