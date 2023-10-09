In something that has become a standard implementation, in almost every new video game release, big or small, developers have included the option for non-binary pronouns in their character creators. Something that currently does not exist in titles such as Stardew Valley and that thousands of players have requested to be included.

An addition that they have requested through Change.org, where more than 2,000 users have signed a request that seeks to add an alternative to gender selection in the farm simulator, which they have titled “Pronoun options for trans and non-trans players.” binaries in Stardew Valley.” This is because, as I indicated, when designing our avatar in the game you can only choose between the male or female options. A change that, according to the description of the petition, seeks “new pronouns so that trans and non-binary players can feel adequately represented” in Stardew Valley.

The signatories highlight that, “for many trans and non-binary players, gender language in the game can be incredibly discouraging and invalidating, leading to feelings of dysphoria when they are misunderstood while playing. 2SLGBTQIA+ players deserve to see themselves fully represented in their game”. And to give an example of the interest of the possible change, they point out that: “the Gender Neutrality mod is available for players on PC and has more than 40 thousand downloads, but since the game is available on many platforms that do not allow modification.”

“A change needs to be made to the base game so that everyone can feel represented,” they add.

Something that at a programming level may be quite feasible to develop, although new pronouns in Stardew Valley could imply significant costs in terms of translation. If this change were to be implemented, it is likely to happen in the future, as the game’s creator announced that he would focus on his new project, Haunted Chocolatier, after the 1.6 update. Furthermore, so far, ConcernedApe, the game’s creator, has not commented on the matter.

