Halloween is just around the corner, and movie buffs know very well that October is the ideal month to release horror movies. Along these lines, Five Nights at Freddy’s is shaping up to be one of the most striking and successful film productions of this season. While fans wait for its premiere, the project’s producer visited Mexico and caused a stir.

Producer of The Exorcist and the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie was in Mexico

On October 3, Jason Blum, founder and CEO of Blumhouse Productions, revealed that he was very excited to visit Mexico City to talk about The Exorcist: The Believer, the sequel to the acclaimed 1973 film. “(A) “My favorite horror fans are in for something spectacular,” he commented.

A day later, on October 4, the producer announced that he ate a Pan de Muerto, which excited fans in the country. In another publication, he was very happy for his visit and thanked the followers of the region, and even confessed that Mexico was the only foreign country where he promoted the film.

Five Nights at Freddy’s producer visited Mexico

“I had an incredible morning in CDMX! Latin American horror fans are the best. The only country I came to promote besides the USA was Mexico. “I can’t wait for you guys to see The Exorcist and Five Nights at Freddy’s.” wrote Jason Blum in his personal account.

Although it is unknown if he visited our country just to promote the new Exorcist film, it is very likely that he has also provided interviews where he talks in depth about the next Five Nights at Freddy’s film.

Jason Blum enjoyed his time in Mexico and thanked the LATAM fans

When is the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie released in Mexico?

With the visit of Jason Blum, many Mexican fans are very excited and already want to see the adaptation of the horror video game created by Scott Cawthon. Luckily, the debut is very close.

We must remember that the film advanced its release date and will now be shown in cinemas in our country starting October 25. And yes, Cinemex will surprise fans with cool collectible glasses from the film.

