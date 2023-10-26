Have you ever thought about how much time you spend fighting in video games? It’s not all about fighting. Video games like Farming Simulator, Crime Scene Cleaner, and Stardew Valley offer non-confrontational experiences. However, most games involve fights against other beings, some more brutal than others.

The story goes from DOOM y Wolfensteingoing by Tekken y Mortal Kombat, even Super Mario himself in his quest to rescue the princess. Killing our enemies is always gratifying, but doing so with an execution or fatality animation is a much greater pleasure.

Animations to defeat enemies, executions, takedowns or fatalities have been in video games for quite some time and technological advances have allowed their presence to increase and to have the level of detail and brutality that we see in current installments. Surely many of you have ever seen a video like “all the executions of X game”.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Bethesda’s odyssey is not usually mentioned when we talk about brutal animations to defeat our enemies and I think that is a mistake. Already in 2011, Skyrim offered a good number of these movements, which differentiated whether we attacked with our fists, different types of weapons, in stealth or combat, and even the angle from which we carried out the attack.

Although they are not as common as in other video games, seeing one of these was an incredible reward… especially when it was a death caused with our bow. And even the dragons have their own running animations! I have never been lucky enough to see one in my game, but I have seen quite a few people do them and they are brutal.

Mortal Kombat 1

The franchise Mortal Kombat has taken these execution animations, whose specific name is Fatality, to another level. They are special movements that we can perform to defeat our opponent definitively. Other similar video games of the genre such as Tekken and Injustice also have them, but they are not even close to what was seen in Mortal Kombat 1 (2023).

Gears of War

Since we are with the fatalities of Mortal Kombat, we move on to another saga that knows very well what we like: Gears of War, one of the most badass, gory and violent shooting video games that we can face. We’ve all seen the Gears use the chainsaw Lancer against their enemies a few times… but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Because the saga is absurdly long, I have decided to include only the executions from its latest installment, Gears 5. Each weapon has several executions and each one usually responds to the angle from which we perform the movement. I admit that I have watched this video several times. They are brutal!

Call of Duty y Warzone

The Call of Duty franchise hasn’t always had moves to execute enemies, not even in the multiplayer versions. That changed with the arrival of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) and especially with Warzone. One of the distinctions between operators is their execution animations, which are usually divided into three variants: standing/crouching enemy, prone enemy, and wounded enemy.

It is true that in most video games they are sought at all costs, but in Warzone y Warzone 2 There is an unwritten rule: using these animations is a way to demonstrate superiority over the fallen enemy, because they leave you exposed to attacks from other players. It’s something similar to leaving the replay of a goal when you play with your friend.

Needless to say, new operators have been incorporating their own movements, which includes different collaborations with The Boys, Ghostface, Snoop Dogg, Rambo, John McClane, Terminator, Diablo and Lara Croft, among others.

DOOM

The king has arrived. If there’s anything he understands DOOM It is excessive violence, a lot of blood and zero compassion when it comes to sending the enemies to the other neighborhood. The animations used by Doom Slayer or DoomGuy are not suitable for minors, much less for sensitive, apprehensive people or people afraid of blood. The only word that defines Bethesda’s show is: carnage.

This is another franchise that hasn’t always had running animations, but it certainly got its act together with the 2018 DOOM installment. The thing is that they liked them so much that in DOOM Eternal they went a little further and made them much more brutal and spectacular… in some cases reaching too much recreation. Although that’s always good for us!

God of War

It would be a crime not to mention God of War on this list. Kratos has been showing us new original ways to kill all kinds of beings for more than a decade, from the cannon fodder that they throw at us at the beginning of the adventures to the demi-gods and gods themselves.

The Spartan is an expert at adding new ways to kill them with each installment… although with God of War (2018) and Ragnarok (2022) he especially shined. The new generation has allowed him to have much more elaborate executions and gores… although don’t think that the young Kratos was far behind. Better not to mention anything to avoid spoilers. He left you a video of the last delivery.

Watch Dogs Legion

Watch Dogs Legion is not the most popular video game in the world and it is likely that more than one person will be bothered by its mention in this publication. If this is the case, know that you are very wrong. It is clear that the developers of this installment watched a lot of Kung-Fu, wrestling, and films like Equilibrium and John Wick to make all the execution animations for this installment.

And I’m not kidding when I tell you that it is one of the best video games in this section. It has around 214 movements, which depend on the type of character and their skills, the weapon and the angle from which the attack is executed. The creator of the video I share with you, Fail Upload, is not even sure that he has included all of them… and there are more than two hundred. And if you’re still wanting, Saints Row (2022) has similar animations.

Assassin’s Creed Unity

What kind of execution list would this be if Assassin’s Creed’s assassins weren’t around? Ubisoft has included many ways to kill enemies over the years, but the Assassin’s Creed Unity installment was on another level due to its fluid and fast gameplay. The only installments that could compete are Syndicate and Mirage, but they still lack style.

Like other video games on the list, Unity It takes into account several factors to make the animation: stealth or combat, type of weapon and the position of the character when executing the attack. The video also includes hidden blade kills and death animations that enemies do to us.

Special mentions

If you have been left wanting more, here are a few more games with links to their respective videos. Keep enjoying! And if you want, you can add in comments other games not mentioned that contain executions that you like.

In VidaExtra | These are the best multiplayer and story FPS you can play

In VidaExtra | 100 ways to die in ‘The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim’

In VidaExtra | Eight video games for people in a hurry