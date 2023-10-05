Xiaomi has several phones that are surprisingly cheap, especially if it happens like now, with a substantial discount on the original RRP that surpasses practically all competitors.

If you want to buy a new mobile phone, doing so at this time is a good decision, as several sales campaigns come together that compete with each other and give rise to the best offers of the year. Right now, without going any further, we have the PcComponentes Orange Days underway and the first stages of Amazon Prime Day in October.

The first of these two stores, The Spanish PcComponentes has been quite aggressive with its salesand hence they have a realme mobile for only 59 euros, one of the lowest prices seen in years, but they also have a much more powerful Xiaomi one for only 85 euros.

It is the Xiaomi Redmi 12C, a device focused on people who above all want to spend little money, but who do not want to give up more than decent features in exchange, and it more than meets the requirements in both senses, which is why it is one of the best Xiaomi phones. in quality-price.

One of the cheapest Xiaomi phones with a 6.71-inch screen, 50 megapixel camera and 5000mAh battery.

For example, it does not have a processor that runs slow and heavy, but quite the opposite. The Mediatek Helio G85 has already proven on quite a few phones that it is more than capable of making Android work quite wellwith applications such as WhatsApp, Instagram and social networks in general, but also with other more demanding ones.

With it you will be able to play, not with the best graphics that there are on Android, but you can do it more or less fluidly, which is much more than what can be asked of most mobile phones in this price segment.

The battery is 5,000 mAh and with this chip and an HD+ screen it can surely last up to two days without too many problems, and with fast charging, although the charger that is included is “only” 10W of power. That said, it is increasingly common for brands not to include the charger in the box, so power cannot be seen as a negative factor either.

To top, The PcComponentes offer on this Xiaomi mobile not only makes it cheaper than ever but also includes free shipping and fast to any part of Spain, and if one thing characterizes this store it is that they are usually very fast.

Of course, it is surely a limited offer in number of units, so at this price you better hurry up to process the purchase if you are interested.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here