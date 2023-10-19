We are not always on the hunt for high-end headphones. Many times what you are looking for is a simple device that performs well and does not wreak havoc on our pockets. That’s exactly what he’s a specialist in. Xiaomi which for a long time has taught us that quality does not have to be compromised by price and it is possible to find good technological products at very reasonable prices. A good example? The auriculares in-ear that today star in our offer, especially now that they enjoy an offer never seen before in Amazon.

At this point, we are all looking for minimum features when purchasing in-ear headphones: that they are comfortable and light, that they have noise cancellation, that they sound good and that their battery lasts decently. You can find all this in the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro de Xiaomi by discounted.

This model sports a current design of stick type and finished in a very attractive black color. The headphones have cushions, so you can be sure they fit perfectly in your ear, and they have wide-frequency active noise cancellation, thus achieving good isolation (if you wish) when you are listening to your favorite tracks – According to the manufacturer, they use a feed-forward microphone and a feedback microphone to achieve hybrid attenuation of up to 35 dB.

Do you prefer to find out everything that happens around you? You will then have the call within your reach Transparency modewith which you can clearly hear what is happening around you, without having to remove your headphones, even when having a conversation.

In terms of sound quality, the firm guarantees realistic reproduction of treble, midrange and bass with the use of a large 12 mm LCP dynamic diaphragm. These Mi True boast in addition to offering clear calls thanks to its three integrated microphones and if what worries you is the battery, know that they have a battery of up to 30 hours, with noise cancellation activated, among the autonomy of the headphones themselves (6 hours) and that provided by their case, also enjoying a fast charge that provides 90 minutes with only 10 minutes of charging.

The aforementioned case sports a square design, without frills or special details, which does not lack the usual LED indicating battery or pairing activity. Also accept the wireless charging.

They don’t forget about gesture control, so you only have to touch its back cover to switch between modes, pause music or activate voice control.

All-time low on Amazon

If you like what you read, you should take advantage of the opportunity that Amazon now gives us. And in their window it is possible to see them, shipped and sold by Amazon, at their lowest historical price, with a 67% discount which leaves them at only 29.39 euros.

Taking into account that on the platform they have an official price of 89.99 euros and that in the official Xiaomi store they reach 99.99 euros, it is not a bad offer, don’t you think?