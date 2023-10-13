In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

Explore the gaming universe like never before with the Corsair VOID ELITE RGB Wireless headphones, a gem still available at a Prime Day price. Discover how these headphones, with their unmatched sound and long-lasting comfort, will transform the way you play and communicate in every game.

You already know that, in a game, every detail and every second counts, so having the best accessories is not a luxury, but a necessity. In this sense, good headphones immerse you in a complete listening experience, and audio clarity can be the determining factor between a victory and a defeat.

There are many gaming headphones to choose from, but today we want to recommend the Corsair VOID ELITE RGB Wireless not only for its incredible quality, but also for its price, which seems not to have realized that Prime Day in October has already ended. And these headphones are available on Amazon for 89.99 euros, a price significantly reduced from their original RRP.

Corsair VOID ELITE RGB Wireless

Immerse yourself in the experience

Imagine immersing yourself in a universe where the 7.1 surround sound It surrounds you, allowing you to hear everything from the slightest footprint to the loudest explosion with astonishing clarity. This is possible thanks to the 50mm high-density neodymium audio transducerscustom fit with a Expanded frequency range of 20Hz-30,000Hz.

But it’s not just about sound, it’s also about comfort. Equipped with a breathable microfiber mesh fabric y memory foam pads, these headphones ensure that even the longest gaming sessions are comfortable. Its robust construction, with a aluminum headbandensures durability that will withstand years of intense use.

Additionally, the Corsair VOID ELITE RGB Wireless offer an exceptional wireless experience. With a range up to 12 meters and a battery that provides autonomy of up to 16 hoursthese headphones give you the freedom to move without interruptions.

And the best thing is that you can plug them in and charge them while you playensuring the action never stops due to battery problems.

Customization and control at your fingertips

Customization is also a fundamental part of these headphones. Thanks to software CORSAIR iCUEyou can control the headphones with precision, customizing the equalizer settings, the RGB lighting and more. This means you can make the headphones completely adapt to your preferences, ensuring an immersive and personalized experience.

And let’s not forget his microphone: a optimized omnidirectional microphone which picks up the voice with exceptional clarity and also has a mute function. Ah! And this microphone has Discord certification.

In short, the Corsair VOID ELITE RGB Wireless are more than just a pair of headphones. They are an investment in your gaming experience, ensuring that every moment is filled with clarity, precision and comfort. And now, still available at Prime Day prices, it’s the perfect time to elevate your game to a new level of excellence.

In this article, Hobbyconsolas receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here.