Despite what many may think, flying on a broomstick is not as fun as it seems.

Daniel Radcliffe is clear that he would not shoot these scenes again.

The Harry Potter saga is one of the best known and loved in the magical world, and in the Muggle world as well. We are not only talking about books, video games like Hogwarts Legacy or all its different stories that are part of the same universe such as Fantastic Beasts. Rather this time we are talking about the famous films that managed to reach and captivate millions of people. On this occasion, Daniel Radcliffe has spoken about what it was like to record them and there is something he does not want to repeat.

The actor who plays the protagonist of the films, Harry Potter, has spoken at a conference about how he had fun filming the films. Although in general everything was very pleasant, He didn’t like filming the Quidditch scenes at all. Especially because according to his statements, it was something very painful, you can imagine why… It can’t be comfortable at all to spend hours and hours sitting on a broomstick.

Harry Potter suffered hell playing Quidditch

Daniel Radcliffe has not been the only one who thinks this way, his partner Tom Felton, who plays Draco Malfoy, has exactly the same opinion. This has been known thanks to Digital Spy, just below these lines we will leave you the translation so that you can see that Although many of you would like to fly on a broom, it is not very practical. Not even comfortable, above all it is not comfortable at all, Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy tell you, they know something about the magical world.

Quidditch is one of the least fun things I could do in Harry Potter. It’s not a pleasant experience, it hurts a lot and it’s not something I’m looking forward to doing again. I had to record scenes for almost all the movies, which is why the seventh one is my favorite… There is no Quidditch!

Given that statement by Daniel, Tom Felton also had something to say and it seems that this discomfort was something that everyone suffered. According to the words of the actor who plays Draco “I’m glad I didn’t have to film those scenes since the second movie.”. Yes, riding a broomstick and traveling through the skies seems like a great idea, however, it seems that when you’ve been on the broomstick for a while, that idea becomes a terrible idea.

Remember that the actors have to be in the same position for hours to record some scenes, something that could have perfectly happened in the Quidditch recordings, then the post-production team would take care of the editing, but first they have to suffer. And it seems that they have done it a lot, because Neither of them wants to repeat that incredible but painful experience. If you are a lover of this world, remember that HBO is rebooting the saga in the form of a series that promises to cover much more information from the books.

