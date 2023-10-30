Who had talked about a new “meta” for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple? It seems that no matter how much time passes, the Game Freak game has Pokémon postulated to always be the kings in their field. Although in tournaments we find the most creative combinations, they all continue to fail due to the same thing.

In the Scarlet and Purple tournaments we tend to see very interesting combinations lately, but those who The winners seem to form their team with the same composition. that were worn by winners of past tournaments. Although these tournaments are made of regional form, It seems that they all follow a marked pattern.

The Scarlet and Purple Regionals in Toronto this past weekend have revealed very interesting and out-of-meta Pokémon selections, What are Regidrago and Salamence like? among others. However, the winning team of this tournament was made up of:

Arcanine of Hisui, Chien-Pao, Rillaboom, Fluttermane, Tornadus, and Urshifu.

A team that we have already seen in the past in previous tournaments, like one that took place in France last week. It seems that Pokémon Scarlet and Purple professionals are taking notes on what can ensure their victory. Will Game Freak do something about this situation?

