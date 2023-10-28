It happens from time to time that scientific research ends up turning into a crazy race. One as exciting as it is surprising and useful. You don’t have to go back far to find examples. Just a few months ago we told you about Professor Xiulin Ruan’s efforts to achieve the whitest possible white and last week about Ed Currie, embarking on a no less surprising challenge to achieve the hottest chili. Now we can add a new “runner” to the list: Sakari Lepikko and his colleagues at Aalto University, who are looking for neither more nor less than the most effective surface in the world to repel water.

And they are not doing badly in the effort.

Repel water? That’s how it is. A group of researchers from Aalto University in Finland has been working on a surface capable of repelling water with an efficiency that has never been seen before. Their goal: to develop a mechanism that makes the droplets slide in an extraordinarily effective way.

It may sound strange, but hydrophobic surfaces, those equipped with molecules that do not interact chemically with water, offer a wide range of practical applications. Proof of their enormous interest is that the Finnish team, which includes postdoctoral student Sakari Lepikko and Professor Robin Has, has published their advances in the prestigious Nature Chemistry.









What do they propose? Aalto University bills it as “the most water-repellent surface ever created.” What Lepikko and the rest of the team propose is a method to create a peculiar type of surface, similar to a liquid and endowed with “very mobile molecular layers covalently linked to the substrates.” In practice this translates into solid surfaces with a “liquid quality”, capable of acting almost like a layer of lubricant between a support and water.

But how? Forming a liquid-like layer of molecules on a silicon surface, called self-assembled monolayers, or SAMs. “It is the first time that someone has gone to the nanometric level directly to create molecularly heterogeneous surfaces,” claims Lepikko. For his research, he and his colleagues used a special reactor in which aspects such as temperature or water content are adjusted. The test allowed them to observe in “extraordinary detail” how the layers grow.

Do we have more data? New Atlas goes a little further and specifies that thanks to the new layer, similar to a liquid and that defies conventional designs, water slides over surfaces at angles 500 times shallower than in other materials designed with equally superhydrophobic properties.

The key: a liquid-like surface (LLS), endowed with layers of highly mobile molecules that act like fluids but are attached to the substrates so they do not escape. The approach is different from other surfaces previously designed to repel water and which have been based on trapping a layer of air or liquid that makes it easier for the water that falls on them to form drops and eventually run off.









What result did they obtain? They found that surfaces appeared more slippery when SAM coverage was low or high. In the first case, silicon is the predominant component and in the second it is the SAM, but both states share a peculiarity: they offer the “most homogeneous” surface.

The result is interesting because, Lepikko acknowledges, it leaves ideas that a priori may be striking. “It is counterintuitive that even with low coverage an exceptional slippery quality was obtained,” adds the scientist.

And why does that happen? If the SAM film is thin, water forms a film on the surface that theoretically increases friction. During their test, however, the team came to a new conclusion. “We discovered, however, that when the coverage is low, water flows freely between the SAM molecules and slides across the surface. When this is high, water remains on the top of the SAM and slides with the same ease,” he clarifies. Sakari Lepikko. Between both states the liquid adheres to the SAM and sticks to the surface.

Because it is important? Due to the scope of the study. Both theoretical and practical. Aalto University argues that it “challenges existing ideas about friction between solid surfaces and water” and opens a new avenue to investigate droplet sliding at the molecular level. Beyond that goal, the Finnish institution also highlights the applications it offers in a wide “variety of fields”, including optics, the automotive industry or even plumbing.

“All around us, water is always interacting with solid surfaces. Cooking, transportation, optics and hundreds of other applications are affected by the way water sticks to or slides across surfaces,” he says.

Some examples? Lepikko cites heat transfer in pipes, defrosting or anti-fogging, among a long list of application fields. “It will also be useful in microfluidics, in which droplets must move smoothly, and in the creation of self-cleaning surfaces,” underlines the researcher from Aalto University: “Our counterintuitive mechanism is a new way to increase the mobility of droplets there wherever necessary.”

Is there still a way to go? Yes. And quite a bit, from what the university itself explains in the statement it released with its latest advances. Although the Nordic institution boasts that they have developed “the most water-repellent surface ever created”, they also acknowledge that the SAM coating is still “very thin”, so it disperses easily after physical contact.

The Finnish team is also not the first to launch the race to achieve the most waterproof surface. A decade ago, MIT was already working on a mechanism to achieve more efficient water repellents and in 2014 it even presented LiquidGlide, a solution designed to waterproof any surface and material. Aalto University itself participates in another study which developed a superhydrophobic surface capable of spending months underwater.

Aalto University

