The headphones in question are the Razer Kaira X for PS5 and now they can be yours for much less than you think.

The Razer Kaira X are wired headphones that are officially licensed by PlayStation

Join the conversation

If you are looking for a headset for PS5 that is officially licensed by PlayStation, then you have to take a look at the Razer Kiara They are a very interesting option. Well, they can be yours for less than the recommended price, as long as you don’t miss this offer.

The Razer Kaira savings of 20 euros (29% discount). It is not the historical minimum price, but almost. Besides, the reviews are positivehence it has a score of 4.3 stars out of 5.

Razer Kaira X Wired Headset for PS5

Get the Razer Kaira X headphones for PS5 for 49.99 euros on Amazon

These headphones have 50mm Razer Triforce drivers that can tune treble, midrange, and bass separately. According to Razer, this Produces brighter, crisper sound with richer highs and more powerful bass. On the other hand, the Razer Hyperclear cardioid microphone, which has a foldable design, is capable of capturing voice clearly and crisply, while eliminating sound coming from the sides and back. And, speaking of the back, on the back of the left earcup is a volume control and a button to activate/deactivate the microphone.

At the ergonomic level, they stand out for being very comfortable. They are designed to distribute weight evenly, while The pads are made of breathable memory foam, so they fit your ears and allow you to play for hours without discomfort. Finally, say that, although they are designed for PS5, you can use them with your mobile phone, smartphone, PC and even Nintendo Switch.

Razer Kaira X Wired Headset for PS5

In short, the Razer Kaira X for PS5 are an excellent option if you are looking for wired headphones that offer good sound quality and are very comfortable. And now you can get them for only 44.99 euros on Amazon, a very tempting price if we take into account their characteristics. Don’t hesitate and get them before the offer ends, They are a safe beteven if they are not wireless.

Join the conversation

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission. Join the Alfa Beta Juega bargain channel to find out about the best offers before anyone else.