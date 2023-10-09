The Nintendo Switch Joy-Con form indispensable part of Nintendo console hardware. Although some problems have appeared over the years in some copies, they are still the most used for the console together with the Nintendo Switch Pro controllers.

Today we bring you a very juicy offer regarding the Joy-Con, and that is that in Amazon we have a very juicy offer that we cannot ignore. These Joy-Con have one of the most current and unique designs that we can currently find on the market.

We are talking about the official Nintendo Switch Joy-Con in Purple and Green. Its base price has always been €79.99, and with the offer we currently have we can benefit from a 22% discount. So the final price of these Joy-Con would remain at 61,98€.

Nintendo Joy-Con Purple and Green for Nintendo Switch – €61.99 on Amazon

Licensed exclusively by Nintendo, if you are looking for new controllers we highly recommend that you take a look at this offer. We all know that Nintendo Joy-Con do not usually experience sales of this type, so this is a train that will take a long time to pass again.