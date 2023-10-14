Nintendo always has offers in the eShop of Switch, but sometimes some discounts They do deserve to be highlighted. It is the example of these games with reduction up to 90% and for a limited time in digital.

It is the case of the Nintendo Switch games on sale for less than 5 euros and with an 83 or more on Metacriticeveryone has something new to offer in the thing and at the price they are at they are hardly rejectable.

They complement well with the still active “Indie Gems” Promotion, where the price of many indies and AA games such as No Man’s Sky or Spiritfarer Farewell Edition is swept.

This time with genres as varied as roguelike, metroidvania, RPG, plataformas, puzles, shooter and much more that we do not want to reveal at this time…

And it will be better to start with an atypical game that mixes several ways of playing and that has a somewhat curious protagonist, it is one of those adventures that does not leave anyone indifferent.

Nintendo Switch games for less than 5 euros and with an 83 or more on Metacritic

Dicey Dungeons

Dicey Dungeons We found it to be the best in 2022 for iPhone and iPad, a fun and original Terry Cavanagh game (VVVVVV, Super Hexagon) where we compete like dice and it is presented by Fortuna; the first of these Essential Nintendo Switch games for less than 5 euros.

Play board games where skill, strategy and even luck determine the fate of the game. Choose between 6 types of dice and launch into turn-based combat where anything can happen now that it costs €1.49 on the eShop for its 90% sale; have a 88 on Metacritic.

Steam World Dig 2

SteamWorld Dig 2 is a platform adventure that mixes metroidvania, platforms and action in a merchant city shaken by earthquakes. His 88 on Metacritic and discount makes it part of the Essential Nintendo Switch games for less than 5 euros.

Discover the horrors of the depths, fight dangerous enemies and gain riches as you unravel the terrors of the underground world in this mining adventure, now on sale for 80% and for €3.99 on the eShop.

SteamWorld Dig 2 Review

Moonlighter

Moonlighter is for lovers of challenging and addictive games, whether for gameplay or systems. He Spanish ARPG with dungeons and roguelike inspired by Zelda It has a retro artistic touch and a 83 on Metacritic.

It lasts more than 25 hours and has some dungeons with mythical objects to trade with, but it is to live Will’s story as an adventurous merchant, the 80% discount and its €4.99 in the eShop do the rest.

Moonlighter Review

Child of Light Ultimate Edition

Child of Light with its Ultimate Edition it is a beautiful Ubisoft game. She accompanies Aurora on her adventure to save her sick father and a lost kingdom, in the magical world of Lemuria. Another of the Essential Nintendo Switch games for less than 5 euros.

You will find allies and companions in a beautiful game with a graphic style in watercolors, turn-based combat, a wonderful soundtrack and some nice prose dialogues. Its 75% discount together with its €4.99 on the eShop make a perfect combination with its 84 on Metacritic.

Child of Light Analysis

Mark of the Ninja Remastered

Mark of the Ninja Remastered it’s a ninja game where you must be silent, agile and ready to overcome each opponent in a world of fluid animations. another one of these Essential Nintendo Switch games for less than 5 euros which also has a 89 on Metacritic.

Upgrade tools and techniques to suit your play style and complete optional objectives to unlock entirely new ways to play, all at a 75% off sale for €4.99 on the eShop.

Transistor

Transistor is a game by Supergiant Games (Hades), indie studio already famous throughout the world. And before creating the adventure in the underworld, he made this other one with a protagonist next to her sword who sneaks in as another Nintendo Switch game for less than 5 euros–

This action RPG with a sci-fi setting takes you as Red, a popular singer in the futuristic city of Cloudbank. With isometric view, the game mixes action in time real frantic con strategic turn-based combat and €3.35 in eShop for its 80% offer you get a 86 on Metacritic.

Transistor Analysis

The Last Campfire

The Last Campfire tells the adventures of an ember trapped in an enigmatic place in search of the meaning of its existence and the way back home. Is a game from Hello Gamesauthors of the also great No Man’s Sky and has an 81 on Metacritic,

It is puzzle and adventure game It is the story of a trapped being searching for the meaning of life and a way to return home. Another of the Essential Nintendo Switch games for less than 5 euros It has an 80% offer and costs €2.99 on the eShop.

Bastion

Bastion is another game by Supergiant Games released in 2011, an ARPG with more than 40 hand-drawn environments in a fantasy setting; another essential Nintendo Switch game for less than 5 euros and with a 90 on Metacritic.

Fight in real time with melee and ranged weapons in isometric view as you search for resources to build the title’s “bastion” in a world ravaged by Calamity. All this is encouraged by its 90% discount and €2.49 in the eShop.

Velocity 2X

Velocity 2X count the story of Lieutenant Kai Tana which, abducted by a race of hostile aliens, leaves us with a hilarious arcade that mixes two unique styles in the same game and a 87 on Metacritic.

On the one hand, it is a killer with vertical scrolling; On the other hand, there are platform and 2D shooter levels that may remind Metroid. It’s a lot of fun, with additional challenges and replayable (taking it all out can take more than 20 hours), so its €2.99 on the eShop and its 85% cheaper price leave it unbeatable.

Velocity 2X Analysis

OlliOlii: Switch Stance

OlliOlii: Switch Stance unites both games in the franchise: OlliOlli and OlliOlli2: Welcome to Olliwood, with more than 75 awards and nominations. another one of these Essential Nintendo Switch games for less than 5 euros which also has a 83 on Metacritic.

It debuted on Switch mixing addictive gameplay, more than 120 tricks and grinds in more than 50 devilish levels, 250 challenges, Points mode and daily Grind. Its 85% discount leaves it in the eShop at €2.24.

Wandersong

Wandersong is a colorful and medieval adventure As a bard, your mission is to discover the Song of the Earth while defeating enemies, talking to characters and spreading feats in this additional offer that closes the Nintendo Switch games for less than 5 euros.

This bard’s main ability is to sing in different colors, sometimes necessary because to defeat an enemy or enter an area you need the correct one. Discover the rest for €4.99 on the eShop thanks to its 75% offer and its 82 on Metacritic.

And with this we end the round of discounts through Nintendo eShop, it may be that one or another has caught your attention; If not, this extra and additional game may do it,

These Nintendo Switch games on sale are essential and very cheapespecially because They cost less than 5 euros and have an 83 or more on Metacritic as has been seen.