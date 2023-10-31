When buying headphones, there are those who prefer to have the best of the best while others simply go for the cheapest, and there are many options to choose from, even from well-known brands such as Lenovo, which sells not one but several models. for less than 10 euros.

The Lenovo XT88 are a good example, especially for the price they have now and the sales conditionswhich are simply unbeatable: they have been included in AliExpress Choice for only 6 euros in the application, so you will have free shipping in just five days and also at a record price.

No more waiting for shipments from China for a month with this new AliExpress category, which wants to make things easy for buyers in Spain, one of the main markets of this Asian giant, which is also already stepping on the accelerator for the 11 of 11.

It goes without saying that These Lenovo XT88 are basic headphones, which do not have active noise cancellation, more would be needed, but they sound acceptable If we go by the reviews on AliExpress and other stores, they also have a microphone, so they can also be used for video calls.

In addition, they have the same price in their two colors, metallic and white, the latter being practically indistinguishable from the AirPods Pro, which without a doubt are the rival to beat or imitate for all brands.

They have Bluetooth 5.3, so the connection quality is predictably goodboth in terms of energy consumption and stability, without the dreaded and annoying micro-cuts that usually affect cheaper headphones and which are a real nuisance.

Until very recently, these headphones used to be for sale on AliExpress, yes, but with shipping from Asia, and that meant that the attractiveness of the price was diluted by the long wait, forcing users to even buy several units to amortize this inconvenience. .

Now with Choice that changes a lot, not only for this product but for many others that only cost a few euros, are really useful and also have free national shipping, so in some cases it is worth the risk.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here