IPTV lists have become a very popular option in recent years. Their main attraction is that they offer free content, including sports, movies and television series, so if you use it, in a way you are consuming content illegally.

The problem has become so big that anti-piracy coalitions representing major rights holders and broadcasters have begun taking drastic measures to combat these services.

Within an in-depth investigation, dozens of IPTV services have been identified, as well as websites that broadcast sporting events. In the end, they represent a major threat to operators’ revenues, and at the same time infringe copyrights and broadcasting rights.

In Europe, for example, concern over the use of IPTV lists has reached such a point that The European Union has begun to consider measures against people who consume these types of services. In the end, it could mean significant penalties or legal consequences for those who use them.

IPTV lists that are in the spotlight and that could disappear

As a result, operators have compiled a list of the main IPTVs that broadcast free sports content. So it becomes a kind of ranking of the lists that have attracted the attention of regulators.

Some of the IPTV lists that have their days numbered are the following:

BestBuyIPTV– This service stands out for streaming Premier League content and broadcasts from Vietnam. It is one of the main sources of sports content in the world of IPTV lists. Forever TV: is a website that offers subscriptions to thousands of premium television channels, movies and on-demand content. It is a major threat to beIN and the AAPA, as it distributes its content without authorization. EVPad: It is a highly demanded service that allows access to more than 1,700 free channels, among them there are 75 channels dedicated to live sports broadcasts. Family Box: This organization operates globally from its offices in Erbil, Iraq. It is dedicated to distributing IPTV piracy. Its activity takes place in various regions and continents, which makes it difficult to control, although it is already in the sights of the authorities. Globe IPTV: This is a provider of illegal content that operates throughout the world. Their clients are pirate services that have been sued for violating copyright. ALL Cloud: is an illicit streaming device that operates online and through a network of resellers in more than 70 locations. It has become very popular, especially in Southeast Asia, where authorities have detained 17 people.

Authorities are likely to continue cracking down on illegal IPTV services. This could lead to the discontinuation of these services and copyright protection.

If you use any of these lists to watch football, series and movies, it is important that you are aware of the risks involved.. You are contributing to piracy, which may have legal consequences.