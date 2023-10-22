A solar eclipse is one of nature’s greatest spectacles. Unfortunately in Spain they are very rare, but On October 14, a spectacular solar eclipse took place in America, which has brought to light the incredible eclipse shadows.

These spectacular shadows only occur when there is a solar eclipse, and are very different from conventional shadows. You can see it in this video:

We can verify that they are shadows, but They do not reflect the silhouette of the sun, but rather the complete image of our star, with the moon in the centerbecause it was a “ring of fire” eclipse, with the moon in front of the sun, but without covering its edges.

How are eclipse shadows produced?

What we see in the videos that accompany the news are not shadows in themselves, but projections of an image. That is, the image of the solar eclipse, repeated hundreds of times.

You can also see it in this other video:

What we are seeing here is a pinhole effect, the same one that occurs with a pinhole camera.

This is the name given to a simple box with a tiny hole through which light enters. This light reflects the image backwards. If photosensitive material is placed inside the pinhole camera, a photo can be taken. This is how some of the first cameras worked:

Wikimedia Commons

This is exactly what happens in the videos. The light of the eclipse penetrates through small holes between the leaves of the trees, and reflects the image of the eclipse on floors and walls..

It also occurs on a normal day, but since the sun is uniform, it does not generate figures. During the eclipse, as the Moon sets in front of the Sun, these spectacular eclipse shadows are created.

Unfortunately We won’t see them again until April 8when the next solar eclipse takes place. In Spain there will be a total solar eclipse on August 12, 2026.

Eclipse shadows are unique, but luckily now everyone has a cell phone in their pocket, so they are easy to find on social networks. It is worth seeing them, because they are spectacular.