Another option is Halloween Photo that not only has face filters but we can also find body image frames whole where we can choose all kinds of costumes. We can find fangs, colored eyes, mouths, wigs… You can use any photo from gallery and add the filters you want and the stickers you need.

Stickers de Halloween

If you want to have Halloween stickers on WhatsApp, we can also download many available applications that will flood us with chats about witches, pumpkins, vampires and zombies. There are many options among which we can choose to use the stickers.

We simply have to find the app we want with Halloween stickers, install it on our mobile phone and choose from the many available packages they usually have. Once we add them to WhatsApp we can start using them.

Halloween WhatsApp Stickers is one of the most complete and has twelve different packages or librariesmore than 250 stickers for WhatsApp where we will see all kinds of memes but also stickers from Tim Burton, Jack and Sally and many other thematic drawings.

If you are looking for adorable Halloween stickers, there is another one like WASticker that allows us to find interesting collections of witches, pumpkins or skeletons. There are many packs that we can choose from and they are renewed regularly, so just choose the one you like the most and download it to WhatsApp to send vampires or zombies to your friends.

Magic Softwares also has its animated Halloween stickers app where we will find pumpkins and all kinds of stickers to send to our contacts on the night of October 31, 2023. There are skulls, ghosts, trick-or-treat stickers… And the operation is identical : you add the ones you want and then use them in chats.

Games

If what you want is for your children to entertain themselves with their mobile phone or tablet during these days and do it with the theme of the moment, there are many Halloween games that we can download on Android for free and of many different types.

My Town: The Haunted House is a game for boys and girls in which they will simply have to play inside a house with a Halloween theme. They can check the kitchen to prepare food or discover the passage to the witch’s room. The application allows accessories to decorate the house, food, costumes and the little ones can explore it.

If what you want is to design Halloween characters or have your children do it, Labo Halloween Paper Man Art It is a free app with more than one hundred thousand downloads and where we can add all kinds of accessories and body parts to create beings. We can create vampires, witches and other terrifyingly adorable Halloween characters. It has all kinds of stickers with faces, eyes, mouths, hair, hats, clothes… You simply have to mix them to create the most fun and suitable for all ages.

Another of the classics among the games is cooking and you can do it with Halloween Cooking Games that will force you to prepare the dishes that the most terrifying characters ask of you and arrive in time to serve them all without burning them or leaving the customers.

Makeup and ideas

If you want to put on makeup and you don’t know how to do it, there are many applications with ideas that will help us achieve an original design. We can take a look on Google but also download apps where we will see tutorials or terrifying makeup that we can copy. The most popular is TuMoonApp where you can find categories depending on whether you want to paint your eyes, lips or even if you want to get a different and original hairstyle.

There are more than 200 images to succeed on the Day of the Dead and achieve a spooky look even if you have no notions and want to do it from scratch. It will be enough to inspire you and copy.