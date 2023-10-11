Panasonic wanted to revolutionize the world of video games by manufacturing speakers that change the way we listen to games. This is the Panasonic Soundslayer SC-GN01, a device that you place around your neck so that the sound reaches your ears directly in a very comfortable way. Look closely at the images, because it is a very interesting system. Also, take note, since Amazon has a great discount with which you will be able to buy the speakers at a lower price usual.

Ergonomic and enveloping

In the manufacturing process of these speakers, the manufacturer was very clear that it was necessary to achieve a format that was completely ergonomic. The result, and we can tell you from experience after having tried them, is really efficient. You put them on your shoulders and the speakers rest without their weight becoming a problem. In addition, you have the advantage of listening to the games at the best level, but without having to put on headphones inside your ears that would end up blocking what is happening around you.

With the intention of achieving the best results, Panasonic has manufactured these speakers in collaboration with Square Enix, specifically thinking about the online game Final Fantasy XIV, one of the multiplayer titles that has been available on the market for the longest time. This has allowed us to test the speakers to ensure that the sound reaches users in the best possible way. Thus, while you play you will hear each of the sounds and their location clearly, which will increase your immersion in what is happening around you.

The surround sound technology used by the speakers is known as True Magess, using a four-channel system to guarantee 3D sound. Besides, there are three configuration modes different ones that you can choose from depending on the gaming experience you are going to enjoy and it will be something that you can also take advantage of in other types of content. In addition to this, you have a series of buttons positioned comfortably so that you can mute the sound when you need it.

For the computer or consoles

You don’t have to worry if you play on the computer or if you play on consoles, since the Panasonic Soundslayer SC-GN01 speakers are compatible with all currently available options. You can connect them to Nintendo Switch, Xbox consoles or PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, so you can have a good time regardless of the gaming system that you have at home. In all cases it has a microphone that is capable of echo and noise cancellation, which means that, when you are playing online, there will be nothing that prevents you from being able to talk while still listening to the game. Don’t forget that it has been made with gamers in mind, so it covers all their needs.

Without a discount, the price of the Panasonic Soundslayer SC-GN01 is 219.99 euros, but with the Prime Offer Party it has been given a 41% discount. That makes the total price you will pay during the next few hours only 129 euros, a really low cost taking into account the great capacity that these speakers have for gamers. You will need to have a Prime account on Amazon or enter the promotion that allows you to try the service and thus make the purchase during this offer campaign that is available.

Now that we’re talking about gaming, we’re going to tell you that the Nintendo Switch console is also among Amazon’s offers with a discount that is leading to that sells very well. And if you prefer a PlayStation 5, we already told you yesterday that there was an excellent console pack with the EA Sports FC 24 game at a premium price. With both machines you can use these surround speakers that we have recommended.

There are still a few hours left until Prime Offer Party endsso don’t forget to visit our special section where we have gathered the most interesting discounts that we have found.