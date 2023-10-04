Again the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases It has recently been updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Kingdom Eighties – October 16, 2023

A stylish new spin on the hit Kingdom franchise, Kingdom Eighties is an epic micro-strategy and base-building adventure wrapped in retro neon ’80s vibes. As the leader, a young camp counselor, you’ll team up with new friends like the Champion, the Tinkerer and the Wizard to protect the city of Monarch from the relentless attacks of the mysterious Greed.

On the other hand, Worldless has been delayed until November 21, 2023. And Pickleball Smash has been confirmed for October 24, 2023.

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop? Don’t hesitate to leave it below in the comments.

