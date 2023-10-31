Something disconcerting happened 500 million years ago. So disconcerting, in fact, that Darwin himself cited it as the strongest argument against his theory of evolution. We now know that it wasn’t an “argument against evolution,” but we don’t really know how it happened. The good news is that we are one step closer to knowing.

And all thanks to some very strange fossils as disconcerting as the time in which they emerged.

The Cambrian explosion. Geologically speaking, it was the blink of an eye: 40 million years in which life on Earth diversified in a brutal way. No, “brutal”, no. “Brutal” is an understatement: the Cambrian Explosion is an event of colossal magnitude and, in many ways, shaped the world we know today.

Evolution accelerated like crazy and no, that’s not a figure of speech. The physical modifications were up to four times faster than the current ones; genetics became 5.5 times faster. It was crazy.

The fossils. But none of this was directly on the researchers’ minds when they put those tiny fossils under the microscope. Not even after doing it, really.

When they first studied them, they thought those tiny interconnected spheres in a regular mesh shape were fossilized eggs or even some new type of animal. However, they quickly realized that its arrangement had a very specific geometry. One that, in fact, was reminiscent of… plankton. It was plankton!

“The oldest form of known marine plankton.” And that is amazing news. First, because we do not usually have this type of fossils at our disposal and, second, because having them could help us better understand what happened in the Cambrian explosion.

After all, plankton plays a fundamental role in the food chain and sustains a good part of all marine ecosystems: without plankton, life as we know it would disappear. However, we thought it was something recent. Long after the Cambrian explosion.

But it wasn’t like that. And this is where the discovery of these fossils becomes key and raises a lot of questions. But, above all, it puts one thing at the center of the debate: plankton (and its structure) had to play a very important role in all this. Pieces are not still missing, but the Cambrian explosion makes more and more sense.

Imagen | Thomas Hearvy