Suara.com – Deddy Corbuzier recently revealed interesting facts about Prabowo Subianto. In his testimony, Deddy revealed that Prabowo Subianto remained healthy and never experienced jet lag even though he had to move around the world.

This testimony was revealed by Deddy Corbuzier when he indirectly met Prabowo Subianto at the same event abroad. In fact, both of them stayed at the same hotel.

When he couldn’t sleep because of jet lag, Deddy chose to exercise at the same hotel gym as Prabowo Subianto at 4 in the morning. However, the father of two children was extremely shocked because he saw Prabowo, who at that time served as Minister of Defense (Menhan), swimming in the early hours of the morning.

“As soon as I opened the door, I was surprised that Mr. Prabowo’s aide was there. (Deddy asked) Bro, what are you doing? I haven’t been with you since 3 o’clock. (Deddy asked again) Where are you? You’re swimming downstairs,” Deddy’s story was shared by the Instagram account @ virgandhip quoted by Suara.com, Thursday (26/10/2023).

Hearing that, instead of exercising at the gym, Deddy Corbuzier chose to do swimming with Prabowo Subianto. But at that moment, who would have thought that he would know the fact that Prabowo Subianto never had jet lag.

“I asked. Sir, don’t you have jet lag? Do you know the answer?” said Deddy Corbuzier.

“Ded, I don’t have time for jet lag, this Minister of Defense (Minister of Defense), all of this needs me. If I have time for jet lag, it won’t work at all. I don’t have time for jet lag,” said Deddy again.

Prabowo’s condition is very different from Deddy’s condition, who fell ill and had a fever, because he had to move countries quickly.

Even though he is already known as a fairly healthy person because he exercises every day and has a regular diet, what is unique is that Prabowo’s body is fitter than him because he can still wake up at 4 in the morning and swim at the same time.

“You know him, he keeps swimming at 4 in the morning. The next day he has to move countries, and the next day he moves countries again, three days like that. I’m sick, I have a fever,” concluded Deddy.

Meanwhile, jet lag is a circadian disorder that occurs when a person crosses several time zones in a short time, resulting in an imbalance between their body’s biological clock and the new time zone in which they are located.

This condition generally occurs during long-distance travel, via airplane, especially when crossing three or more time zones in a short time.