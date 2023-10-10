Take advantage of Amazon’s Prime sale party now to get discounted wireless headphones and save 50% off its usual price. From the 139.99 euros for the Echo Buds you can now get them for 70.99 euros if you are an Amazon Prime user and want to take advantage of these days and days of great discounts.

Echo Buds Features

Small and compact wireless Bluetooth headphones. Can take them anywhere and they are comfortable and easy to use, compatible with Bluetooth 5.0 that will allow us to do all kinds of things without worrying about the range and using our voice for calls, for example. They have voice control and they are compatible with the Alexa application so you can use them to ask them to play music, podcasts or listen to audiobooks on your mobile phone.

They are small, compact and perfect for use in any circumstance because they have an IPX4 design that makes them resistant to water and sweat and an excellent option to use as sports headphones. In addition, we will not have autonomy problems because the Echo Buds have a battery up to five hours of music playback per charge and up to fifteen hours in total if we use the included case and charger. And not only are they going to give us good autonomy but offer fast charging and just 15 minutes plugged into the power will give us two hours of music autonomy wherever you go. Ready in no time.

They will allow us to listen to our favorite songs but also isolate them from what surrounds us. It has a clear and balanced sound and has active noise cancellation that will limit background noise but without completely isolating it thanks to the fact that it has an environment mode that will allow us to know what is happening around us and just touch the headset. for two seconds to switch to this mode and be able to hear others.

They are perfect for work or leisure and now you can get them with incredible discount Whether you want headphones in white or if you choose the black model, with a built-in charging case and great audio quality.

Two charging options

We can choose between of different models when purchasing our Echo Buds from Amazon depending on how the headphone case is charged. Although the helmets are the same, the way the charging case that goes with them varies.

We can choose the model with a wired charging case or the model with a wireless charging case. Usually there is a price difference of about twenty euros between one and the other but at the Amazon Prime Offer Party in October there is hardly any difference. There is only two euros difference depending on whether you want to choose the wireless option or the wired option, so it will be worth choosing the higher model and having all the advantages that wireless charging offers us.

We tell you all the Amazon offers at the Prime Offers Party this October 10 and how you can get the best products at the best price by paying much less for them and getting ahead of Black Friday.