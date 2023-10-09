The prestigious Zoute Sale of Bonhams took place this weekend in Knokke, Belgium. We will go through the gems of this auction with you.

In fashionable Knokke-Heist you can always come across nice cars, but in recent days the seaside resort has been completely flooded with the most exclusive cars. It was time again for the annual Zoute Grand Prix, a prestigious car festival.

The Zoute (pronounced Zoete) Grand Prix consists of several events, including the Zoute Sale. This is an auction organized by Bonhams. And not just any one: according to the auction house, this is their most important car auction in Europe. In total, almost 100 automobiles were auctioned, and these were of course not the least.

The undersigned was also present to see what nice things Bonhams had on offer. We will go through the 10 highlights with you. That is, the 10 cars that generated the most revenue.

10. Ferrari 365 GTB Daytona (1970)

€724.500

We start this top 10 with a classic beauty from Ferrari: a 1970 Daytona. From 1983 to 1993, this car belonged to the French singer Christophe, who was an avid car enthusiast. The car was red at the time, but has now been repainted in its (much nicer) original color: Blu Celeste. The Daytona was auctioned for €724,500, although that was secretly a bit disappointing. The expected proceeds were €750,000 to €850,000.

9. Mercedes SLS Black Series (2013)

€747.500

Fans of modern supercars also got their money’s worth at the auction. For example, this SLS Black Series was also present. With a production run of 132 units, it is a lot rarer than the new AMG GT Black Series (which was also auctioned). This copy is completely a collector’s item, because it only has 82 km on the clock. The €750,000 that the new owner paid for it is actually not too bad.

8. Mercedes SLR 722 S Roadster (2011)

€897.000

In the modern exotics category from Mercedes there was also the SLR 722 S Roadster, one of the most exclusive variants of the SLR. Only 150 copies of this 626 hp roadster were built. This Mercedes is also still factory new, with a mileage of 617 km. The yield was certainly not disappointing. The car was priced at €780,000, which, including 15% commission, amounts to €897,000.

7. Porsche Carrera GT (2005)

€908.500

Some cars take quite a long time to achieve iconic status, but not the Carrera GT. It was immediately clear that this would become a legendary car, and that is what the Carrera GT is now. This copy does not have a special color scheme or an extremely low mileage (21,410 km), but that is not necessary for a Carrera GT. The car brought in €908,500. Which is a relative bargain today.

6. Bugatti Veyron (2006)

€1.016.400

We’re only at number 6 on this list, but we’ve already entered Bugatti territory. This Veyron is not unknown, because this car has been at Classic Youngtimers/Kaeve in Uden for a long time. It is a very chic example with a two-tone brown/dark red exterior and a red interior. It has 13,500 km on the odometer, which is still quite a bit compared to some of the other cars at the auction. This Veyron from Uden eventually sold for €1,016,400. And that is of course a very nice amount for a Veyron 16.4.

5. Porsche 993 GT2 (1995)

€1.035.000

You wouldn’t immediately expect it, a 911 that yields more than a Veyron, but it was true. Bonhams saw this coming, because this 993 GT2 was given a place of honor on the podium. Such a 993 GT2 is also really special, because only 57 were built. This makes this very first GT2 a lot rarer than all later versions. This resulted in a revenue of over a million.

4. Bugatti EB110 GT (1994)

€1.150.000

In Knokke, two icons from the 90s also stood side by side: an XJ220 and an EB110. While the Jag is still undervalued (the car fetched ‘only’ €517,500), the EB110 is a sought-after collector’s item. This copy is extra special, thanks to the beautiful Indian Red color and the mileage of only 7,102 km. The car was priced at exactly one million, with an additional €150,000 in commission.

3. Bugatti Type 37 (1929)

€1.150.000

In addition to a ‘Volkswagen Bugatti’ and an ‘Artioli Bugatti’, two pre-war Bugattis were also auctioned. Real Bugattis, if you like. One of these was this Type 37, which is still highly original. The car was auctioned for exactly the same amount as the EB110 GT (€1,150,000), which actually puts it in a shared third place.

2. Porsche 918 Spyder (2014)

€1.207.500

The 918 Spyder is not (yet) as legendary as the Carrera GT, but with a production run of 918 units it is rarer. This is also a very cool example: for a change, this 918 is not available in silver or gray, but in Guards Red. This is another car that has hardly been driven, with a mileage of only 395 km. This 918 yielded considerably more than expected. The estimate was six to nine tons, but the final yield was more than €1.2 million.

1. Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Tour de France (1959)

€4.830.000

It was known in advance which car would yield the most. The star of the show was the 1959 Tour de France. A Ferrari 250 GT always guarantees a good return and this car is certainly no exception. The Ferrari has been in the hands of a Belgian owner since 2014, who had the car completely restored in Maranello. The car has been reunited with the original engine, making this Ferrari ‘matching numbers’ again. The color Oro Chiaro is not the original color, but let’s face it: it looks perfect. This highlight of the auction was sold for more than €4.8 million.

In total, Bonhams’ Zoute Sale raised €27 million. Would they be satisfied with that? Yes, because Gregory Tuytens of Bonhams had told Wouter in advance at the National Auto Show that they were counting on €25 to €30 million. They did not have that guarantee, because a large part of the cars (including the 918 and the EB110) were auctioned ‘no reserve’. Then it is always exciting to see what the outcome will be.

