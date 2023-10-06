You can enjoy the old-fashioned way with these big, naturally aspirated eight-cylinder engines. Includes manufacturer’s warranty!

Electric cars, plug-in hybrids, downsizing: many measures have been taken to help the environment. And of course you can always nitpick about the implementation of some sustainable interventions, but broadly speaking, cars have become more economical to considerably more economical. More economical automatically means cleaner, so that’s a good thing.

But for a small select group of cars it matters less: the sports cars. Look, horses for transport were abolished when the car came along, but there are still people who have a horse for hobby or sport. Just like Hans Teeuwen, we also love horses very much. It’s a bit the same with cars. Ultimately, they will become autonomous ‘pods’ that pick you up at home and drop you off at work. But then you still want a car for fun on the weekend.

Blubberdik

Well, that’s why these two big naturally aspirated eight-cylinder engines come into play. It concerns the Lexus RC. This was also delivered here, but nowadays it is no longer on the Lexus Netherlands website. In other countries they still sell this muddy coupe. In fact, there are two new versions of it. The names of these cars are wonderfully Japanese and wacky: RC F Enthusiast in RC F Emotional Touring. Because that’s how you should call a special edition. Yeah, you can’t call everything Black Edition or Nürburgring Edition, right?

The ‘RC F Enthusiast’ is wonderfully expressive. In the photos it is the white copy. This is equipped with a carbon package where a lot of things are made of – yes – carbon fiber. You don’t expect it, do you? Things like splitter, diffuser and mirror covers are more common, but the roof, hood and enormous rear wing are also baked in an autoclave.

Thick naturally aspirated eight-cylinders

The RC F Emotional Touring has a crazy name, but secretly it is very premium. As you can see, the Emotional Touring (hahaha, that name is still fun) is a lot more boring. The color scheme is less striking and there are no spoilers. Well, there is a spoiler, which comes up at 80 km/h, but not such a large, striking decoration. However, the panels here are also made of carbon, only they are spray-painted in body color.

No further changes have been made to the engine with these special naturally aspirated eight-cylinders. The 5.0 V8 produces 474 hp, more than enough you would say, although the competition has (much) more to offer these days. You can’t just go out and buy one.

At Lexus (and Toyota) they have figured out how to sell off this kind of old stock: you organize a lottery where people may be lucky enough to buy one. Brilliant marketing. Lexus will produce 25 units of both the RC F Enthusiast and the RC F Emotional Touring.

