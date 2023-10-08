If you are a regular email user, you may have seen that sometimes you had real emails, including phishing and spoofing emails, on your “junk” folder. Why do they end up being considered spam? Perhaps because they include certain phrases that you should try to avoid writing in an email.

If you want to ensure that your email reaches its recipient, there are a series of tips and prohibited words to Don’t let the anti-spam filter confuse you.

Your email looks spam

The different email clients apply a series of filters that detect those emails that end up in the “spam” folder. However, by learning how these filters work, we can also know some things you can do and phrases you can avoid to ensure so that your email arrives and is not confused with spam.

There are things you do without realizing it that increase the chances that your message will never reach the intended recipient, and not everyone checks their spam folder. There are words and phrases that will generate false warning signs in your email sending.

Having one or two words in your email that are considered spam in an otherwise trustworthy message probably won’t send you to spam, but many of them combined with other risk factors like the ones above probably will. here are some words to avoid:

Numbers like “#1” and “100% free” Words associated with easy money-making scams, like “extra income,” “earn extra money,” “financial freedom,” or “be your own boss.” Phrases associated with money like “cash” and “a lot of money” Anything like “eliminate your credit problems” or “pay off debt” Anything “free,” like “freebie,” “free information,” or “free investment” ». “Giveaway” and other words used to suggest, again, that something is “free” Words that imply that something is truly great, such as “once in a lifetime” or “miracle.” Any phrase that creates a sense of urgency or pressure such as “act now” or “important information about…” “You are a winner,” “you have been selected,” or anything else that might make someone think they are getting a special opportunity. “Dear friend” or any greeting that is not specific to the person you are writing to. Basically, any financial word that does not fit the context of your message, such as “no hidden fees” or “no purchase necessary.” Assurances that “this is not fake” or “this is not spam” The words “password” or “social security number” Brand name medications like Valium or Viagra, or even general medical sounding terms like “weight loss”

Improve delivery capacity

In addition to censoring ourselves in the previous sections, there are other aspects in which we can work to ensure our emails get where they need to; to your inbox.

For example, if you are using a subscriber list, you must periodically remove subscribers who pass from us to stay only with your most committed base. A low open rate translates to a poor sender reputation, essentially reducing your account’s influence among email service providers, according to Active Campaign, a digital sales and marketing platform.

Along these same lines, make sure your emails also include a unsubscribe button. According to Hubspot, not having one is an easy way to get sent straight to spam.

Make sure each email is also addressed to its recipient. Anything that says “Dear friend” or simply “Dear” is not only impersonal, it is also risky. Also make sure you don’t use unnecessary capital letters or exclamation points, because spam detection software will flag it immediately. Finally, be sure to use a verified email address to send, not one that is new or has not been verified by you.