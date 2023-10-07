It is true that Malú is having a hard time convincing the talents to join her team in La Voz 2023. The competition is enormous and the coach, despite using all her weapons, has had to see how great voices have left with his partners.

In the last Blind Auditions gala, Malú has won two very special voices for which she has not had to fight. The first was Carmen María, her voice made the coach fall in love with her and she used the strategy of waiting until the end to get the talent’s voice.

The other voice that makes up Malú’s team is Sofía’s. The coach also turned around at the last second and even though they have to work on some things, Sofía has a very nice echo of her voice.

Malú’s complete team in La Voz 2023

After getting the voices of Sofía and Carmen María, Malú already has eight artists on his team, closely following Luis Fonsi who has nine. These new voices join Carmen Vento, Larisa, Luna, Ronia, Raúl and Ylianna. What a great team!

Malú Team | Antena3.com