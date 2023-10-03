This month of October looks very good luck for two signs of the zodiac: Capricorn and Scorpio. These two signs will have the smile of the stars, especially in the area of ​​money.

After a bad stretch of tight economy, a good season finally arrives for Scorpio and Capricorn. According to astrologers, it will be a good season to close the year.}

Capricorn’s luck in October will be one of the best for this year. Especially if you are thinking about investing, it is the perfect time to buy an apartment, make an investment in cetes or anywhere else, because luck will smile on you.

For its part, The month of October will be wonderful for Scorpio. This sign is one of the most savers of the zodiac and one of those that best controls their income and expenses. In this month, pay attention because you can have very good luck and recover your investments easily, but it can also go away soon.

