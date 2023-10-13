Voice of Sumatra – Electric shock is an accident that requires emergency assistance. This not only happens to adults, but also to children.

Close supervision is important so that what children do does not endanger themselves, including danger and the potential for electric shock.

Former ambulance paramedic and founder of Safer Little Steps Ross Smith explains what to do if your child is electrocuted.

The first thing to do when a child experiences a sting is to make sure the surrounding area is safe. Electricity can cause shock, burns, and even death. Turn off the power source if the child is electrocuted, because there may still be shock flowing through his body.

“If you know where your meter is, turn off the main electricity switch,” he said as quoted by Antara, Saturday (14/10/2023).

If you don’t know where the switch is, make sure your child does not touch any electrical objects, including the electrical board (plug connector).

They may be holding something that touches the plug connector, which can conduct electricity, such as a wet cloth or a metal prong.

Then place the child on something non-conductive, such as wood or plastic. Smith said non-conductive objects will stop the electric current.

If the worst happens like the child is not breathing normally, call an ambulance and tell the call taker what really happened.

If the victim is not breathing, or is unconscious, you should begin CPR while waiting for help to arrive.

Even if the stung victim is conscious and seems fine, it is still important for them to see a medical professional.

“Sometimes up to 24 hours after an electric shock, a child can experience life-threatening heart rhythm problems (arrhythmias),” he explained.

Arrhythmia occurs when the heart beats very quickly or irregularly. According to the NHS, it can cause problems such as fainting, stroke, heart attack and even sudden death. You should also be aware of any unusual signs on the body of a child who has been electrocuted.

“If you see one, make sure you look all over your child’s body for anything else,” he says.

They may also have burns somewhere on their skin, so make sure you check their body for any dark or red marks.

“Not only can electric shocks spread throughout the body and cause heart problems, but the electric heat can burn their organs,” he said.

Minor burns due to electricity also need to be treated like other minor burns, by placing a cool, wet cloth on the area and avoiding scalding. Once you have gently cleaned your skin, bandage the area.