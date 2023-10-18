Streaming platforms are the method by which people of our time enjoy direct, home-made entertainment, available to any device, anywhere in the world, and with whomever they please. The repertoire gives variety to the different companies that offer the service, which prevents it from becoming repetitive.

It is because of this that platforms regularly remove the content they offer to make room for new options for users. We show you here the series and movies that this month of October 2023 They will be removed from Netflix, HBO Max and Prime Video, so you can enjoy them before they are removed from their respective platforms.

Netflix

“Arrow”. Although it had already become one of the classic adventures, starring Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen, now this story about the American vigilante based on a DC comic says goodbye in its entirety, with the 170 chapters it has, starting on the 23rd. October.

“Inadvertently in love”. For those who like romantic anime and youth stories from Korea, these are the last days to enjoy the story of a popular singer who decides to go back to school and there meets a girl with a split personality.

“Guardians’ source”. In the children’s category if you have not yet enjoyed the moving story of immortal guardians such as Santa Claus (Alec Baldwin), the Easter Bunny (Hugh Jackman) and the Tooth Fairy (Isla Fisher), who protect children from world of darkness and despair, this is your last chance.

“Let go”. Starring Diane Lane and Kevin Costner, this film follows a sheriff who has just faced the death of his only son, so he and his wife travel to Dakota to assume custody of his grandson, since his daughter-in-law married another man. man. However, the powerful family that protects him refuses to hand him over.

“Premonition”. With Keanu Reaves and Cate Blanchett in the cast, this story that comes out on October 31 from the catalog is perfect to warm up the Halloween engines as it talks about a widowed psychic from a town in Georgia who faces ridicule and danger while trying to the authorities believe his visions about the murder.

Prisoner no. 1. In Mexican titles, this political thriller about the rise of a man comes from a peasant family in northern Mexico, Carmelo Alvarado, who goes from working in television to becoming an opinion leader and later a candidate for president.

HBO Max

“Spiderman with no way home”: Both the normal version and the extended edition of this story of one of the most beloved superheroes say goodbye to the platform.

“The Miracle of Father Stu”. This American film in which actors such as Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg participate also has in its cast the Mexican Teresa Ruiz (Narcos), who follows part of the path of a former boxer who discovers that he wants to be a priest. “A wife of lies“To add comedy to the marathon, nothing better than the duo of Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, who play the surgeon Danny and his assistant Katherine, a single mother with children, whom she decides to hire to pretend to be her family. Their intention is show Palmer that his love for her is so great that he is about to divorce his wife.”Godzilla“. One of the most famous movie monsters in cinema is leaving this platform after an adventure in which he returns to his roots.”to fish”. Set in the 16th century, this story takes place during a plague of the Black Death in Seville where Mateo, a former military man who was sentenced to death by the inquisition for printing banned books, decides to return to rescue the son of one of his friends. “The impossible“. A couple and their three children decide to spend Christmas in Thailand, but their vacation turns into a nightmare when a tsunami appears and takes them by surprise.

Prime Video

“Batman starts“The film in which Christopher Nolan explores the origins of the legend of the mythical superhero Batman and presents Christian Bale as the mysterious Dark Knight leaves this platform on October 25.”Mad Max: Fury on the road“. With Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron at the helm, this Australian film says goodbye to the catalog in which it told the story of Mad Max, the warrior who is determined to wander alone in the post-apocalyptic world, but joins forces with Furiosa, a commander fugitive, and her gang, who are trying to escape from a warlord.”Terminator 2: Judgment Day“. This is another of the films that as of October 31 will no longer be able to be seen on this service, starring James Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger, it follows two androids from the future who try to take over a teenager (Edward Furlong) who is will become the savior of the Earth.”Apocalypse Now“. With film legend Marlon Brando in the cast, this film about an army captain’s mission to find and kill a renegade officer in Cambodia ends this month.

“The pianist”. In 2003, Adrien Brody played one of his most emblematic roles in this film about a Polish Jew, a professional pianist, who fights for survival in Warsaw in the face of the Nazi invasion.

FS

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions