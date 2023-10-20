When we were making our selection of horror movies to watch on Netflix and preparing our bodies for Halloween, We told you that fear was something very relative and with reason. What someone might find scary, For another it may be a simple scare (or not even that), so classifying a title as the one that causes the most terror is something very relative. Still, there is a tool to do it and that is exactly what they have used in an experiment to try to find out which scene makes our hair stand on end the most and which movie will give us the worst time. Any bets before continuing reading?

The SSP experiment

Behind the acronym Science of Scare Project (it could be translated as Science of Fear Project) hides a experiment that a group of people carried out in 2020 in order to find which was the scariest scene in cinema and also the scariest movie. We are always making selections and classifying proposals according to our own criteria, but, as we indicated, this is very relative and the impression that the same image can generate can be very different depending on our expectations, way of being, experiences…

For this reason, the experiment wanted to use a sample of 250 people -yes, we know, a much larger one would be desirable- and cardiac monitors that measure both the heart rate (BPM) as the heart rate variation (HRV) with which to observe the objective reaction of the spectators to what they are seeing. As explained in the study, the higher the BPM number, it means that the faster our blood pumps, implying that the film is generating an emotion of fear in us as part of our fight or flight instinct. With HRV, for its part, the time between each heartbeat is measured, so that the lower the number, the more stressed the subjects in the sample were.

With the combination of both parameters, conclusions are drawn for each person, and results are compared, to see which scenes and movies have stood out the most in that aspect.

And the result is…

The investigation team concluded that the most terrifying scene currently is located in Insidious (2010) -we are not going to describe it in order to avoid spoilers-, while the scariest movie currently is Sinister (2012). You can see the first on both Netflix and Prime Video while the second is only available in the Amazon catalog.

The study also provided the top 20 scariest movies in order:

Sinister

Host

Skinamirink

Insidious

The Conjuring

Hereditary

Smile

El exorcismo de Emily Rose

Hell House LLC

Habla conmigo

The Descent

The Conjuring 2

It follows

Demoníaca (the dark and the wicked)

Paranormal Activity

The Babadook

Un lugar tranquilo 2

La autopsia de Jane Doe

Insidious 2

The Ring

Do you agree with this classification or could you at least consider it valid or do you think that the sample has no idea what it is to be afraid?

(Very interesting route)