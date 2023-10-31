From on day 1 the news begins and you will be able to continue watching those long-awaited episodes and movies. If you want to know if they release the new season of your favorite series, keep reading.

New series and seasons

As we are already accustomed to, the platform surprises us with the premiere of the new seasons of its best series, among which stand out Road trip con Gordon, Gino y Fred and the third season of the road adventures of these famous people that premieres on November 1st to not keep us waiting. Furthermore, just a week later, the second season of Rap Shit, which brings us back to those friends who seek fame through rap. You will be able to follow the series starting November 9.

Beyond the new seasons that we all expect, New series arrive that we can start watching this month. And we won’t have to wait long because the first of them will be released on November 9: “Teenage Kiss.” One of the most anticipated premieres of the month of November on HBO Max after its great success already in some countries around the world. It has become a popular series among young people and takes us to a futuristic Brazil with an eight-episode youth series in which the protagonists have powers that they must use to avoid an evil that affects adults. A new entertaining and futuristic series that will hook us if we are looking for something entertaining in these coming weeks.

The last to arrive will be “Bookie”, the new series from Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay and a dark comedy that follows a Los Angeles bookie: Danny. Danny must face risky bets, mishaps or debts as he tries to survive in a difficult and constantly changing world. One of the most anticipated if you are looking for the November premieres on HBO Max and which will feature the popular Charlie Sheen, who will once again team up with Lorre after the legendary “Two and a Half Men”, one of the best sitcoms of all time. .

In addition, others will also arrive. It will land on November 23 “Candy Cruz” on HBO Max, a series that follows a woman with a natural gift for cooking and who will decide to participate in a television contest that will lead her to fame. Just one day later, on November 24, she will arrive “The Lives of Félix”. Directed and written by Fèlix Colomer, it will tell everything about her life and reflect on music, activism and much more during the 7 episodes of this documentary series.

All the release dates that you should write down are:

Road Trip con Gordon, Gino y Fred – Season 3 (November 1)

RAP SH!T – Season 2 (November 9)

The teenage kiss – New series (November 9)

Julia – Season 2 (November 16)

Candy Cruz – New series (November 23)

The lives of Felix – New series (November 24)

Aquateen Hunger Force – Season 12 (November 27)

Bookie – New series (November 30)

Film premieres

If you want a movie session, HBO Max will release some new movies from all genres this month. They are not original or exclusive but they are will allow us to enjoy some of the essential like American History One of the classics of the nineties that you can now see again.

Two new movies will arrive on HBO Max on November 17: “Loreak” and “Little Nicky.” The first, a national production from about ten years ago, will tell us how Ane’s life will completely change when she begins to anonymously receive a bouquet of flowers at her house. And that same day you will be able to see “Little Nicky” with Adam Sandler as the protagonist, fully immersed in a black comedy in which Satan wants to retire and does not find any of his children evil enough, but Nicky, the smallest and most naive, is embodied in a man to avoid it.

In the film section, HBO Max will also add the film “Another Round” on November 24 in which four high school teachers must always keep the alcohol level in their bodies at the same level as part of an experiment.

All the premieres are:

American History X (November 10)

Flowers (November 17)

Little Nicky (November 17)

Another round (November 24)

New documentaries

Beyond series and movies, November on HBO Max will stand out for documentaries and docuseries to which we can get hooked if we want to know fascinating stories of all kinds. Docuseries and documentaries that will begin to arrive on HBO Max from November 9 with “Were you my first boyfriend?”, a documentary that seeks to immerse us fully in adolescence to talk about that first love and that adolescent anguish in which everything It affects us too much and haunts us all our lives like an unforgettable memory.

But beyond love and adolescence, on November 11 you can immerse yourself fully in a tragedy with a new documentary: “The Murder of Caroline Crouch” and just one day later “The Life of Albert Brooks” will arrive. It will premiere on November 12 on HBO Max to tell us the biography of this expert stand-up comedian.

The documentaries will continue to arrive the rest of the month and we will immerse ourselves in a religious group that has been labeled a sect since November 14 with “The Cult: Love has won” which tells the story of the leader of the religious group, Amy Carlson.

In addition, many other documentaries will arrive and these are the dates you should sign up for:

you were my first boyfriend (November 9)

The murder of Caroline Crouch (November 11th)

The Life of Albert Brooks (12th of November)

El culto Love Has Won (November 14th)

Fighting for freedom (November 15)

David Holmes: the boy who lived (Nov. 16)

South to black power (November 28)