The title’s development company has shared this information in addition to the leagues and countries most used in this game mode.

EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team continues to progress and is about to receive the Centurions, of which almost everything has been leaked. We already know many normal players and Icons, the first Centurion Icon in the SBC of the event and we even already know which gold players and which Icon cards will arrive in the first team that will be included today.

With all this content to come, it is normal that we only look to the future, but EA released some data yesterday that forces us to pay attention to the path we have traveled. Since EA Sports FC 24 will be launched on September 29a lot of data has been collected such as what the most played game has been or what the most used teams are.

However, among all this information we also find a lot of reference to Ultimate Teamamong which stands out the names of the footballers who have scored the most goals in this mode.

Darwin Núñez, number 1

Many of you may have expected to see Mbappé or Son on this list, but nothing like that. It must be taken into account that the better the players are, the more difficult it is to get them and, therefore, fewer matches are played with them. Probably if we talked about average goal per game the list would changebut just by taking a look we can check the impact that Evolutions have had in this month of play.

He number 1 goes to Darwin Núñez, a player who was widely used thanks to the founder’s Evolution. Despite having 3 tricks and a bad leg, his speed and shot made him a killer to the point of being the footballer who has scored the most goals in the first 24 days of Ultimate Team. Second place goes to Ansu Fatianother player who we saw a lot as a center forward and who, if we think about it coldly, It makes all the logic in the world for it to appear so high.

The bronze medal is for a player who It does fit more into our definition of a scorer. Haaland occupies this position thanks to the transferred version that was granted to all those who enjoyed early access, if not It would happen to him the same as the other top forwards which most people still cannot afford. Behind him there is another player who was used a lot in the Evolutions, such as Wernerand what has probably been the first expensive signing of many of us, Colonel Muani.

Additionally, EA has included a second table dedicated to women’s cards. In this top we have, in this order, to Kerr, Diani, Alex Morgan, Rodman and Putellas. In this list there does appear a elite player like that of FC Barcelona mixed with others more cheated like Diani and Rodman, but the tone is the same, cheap and loaned cards like Kerr. If EA releases this data again next month, They will probably show us very different cards.

