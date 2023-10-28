Los artificial intelligence models Like Google Bard, they are not infallible with their answers, nor are they especially fast when generating them.

Google wants to put an end to those sometimes eternal waiting times and has just updated its language model with a new option that you are going to love.

As you well know, these types of artificial intelligence models are not instantaneous, and there is always a short delay between our indication and the response.

However, sometimes the response can take up to a few minutes, which is undoubtedly valuable time wasted by the user.

With this new feature, now Google Bard It’s faster with its new “reply in real time” option.

As long as this new option to respond in real time is activated, the artificial intelligence will show the response while it is generating it, and not once it has completed it.

Furthermore, if we are reading that the answer that the artificial intelligence is giving us is not of much use to us, we can always hit the “skip answer” button above the text field to stop Bard.

It should be noted that with this update, the option to respond in real time will be the one checked by default, so if you want to return to the previous option, you must go through settings.

In this way, within the configuration settings icon we will find two options, the new one of “respond in real time” and the original one of “respond once completed”.