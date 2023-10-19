THE VOICE OF SEMARANG – A total of five new officials have been appointed as department heads by Semarang Mayor Hevearita Gunaryanti Rahayu or Mbak Ita, Thursday 19 October 2023.

Apart from the 5 newly appointed service heads, Mbak Ita also appointed one position of head of division or head of division.

The five new service heads received promotions to echelon 2 officials who previously were Principal and Level I Supervisors in the Semarang City Government.

In their oath of office, five service heads and one head of division then signed an integrity pact as state officials who truly work to serve the community.

This includes agreeing that within a period of six months, if they are unable to show good performance, they will be ready to change positions again.

“Six months of not being able to work, we were rolling with hard days,” said Mbak Ita.

Mbak Ita said, to improve good governance, working as a government official cannot be relaxed. Must show better performance than the previous day.

The Semarang City Government itself has a lot of homework to do, including the number of children dropping out of school, extreme poverty, flooding and stunting.

Mbak Ita explained that during the selection process until the inauguration, she handed over the selection committee (pansel) to the Regional Secretary (Sekda). He said the entire series was carried out transparently.

The assessment of promotions carried out by the panel, he said, was far from interventionist. This assessment was carried out objectively and in collaboration with the Faculty of Psychology, Diponegoro University (Undip). This is the first time this has been carried out by the Semarang City Government (Pemkot).

“The assessment is objective, there is no intervention. I myself am not involved in the assessment,” he said, explaining that he only received the results of the assessment carried out by the selection committee team.

Nevertheless, Mbak Ita advised the newly appointed officials to immediately create work programs in their respective departments.

“Of course we hope that soon, as soon as we are appointed today, we will immediately create a program and immediately execute it. Because in the next 6 months we will be evaluated based on Kemenpan RB regulations,” said Mbak Ita.

The following is a list of Semarang City Government officials who were appointed and took the oath of office by the Mayor of Semarang Hevearita Gunaryanti Rahayu:

1. Bambang Pramushinto: Head of the Food Security Service becomes Head of the Semarang City Education Service,

2. Yudi Wibowo: Mayor’s Expert Staff for Economics, Finance and Development, becomes Head of the Semarang City Housing and Settlement Area Service (Disperkim),

3. Suwarto: Mayor’s Expert Staff for Community Affairs and Human Resources as Head of the Semarang City Public Works Department (DPU),

4. Joko Hartono: Secretary of the Kesbangpol Agency to become Head of the Semarang City Personnel, Education and Training Agency (BKPP),

5. Diah Supartiningtias: Head of Legal Affairs, Regional Secretariat becomes Head of DPMPTSP Semarang City,

6. Eko Krisnarto: Deputy Main Director for Finance at KRMT Wongsonegoro Hospital (RSWN) Semarang City becomes Main Director,

7. Adhi Putra Wicaksono: Young Policy Analyst in the Regional Secretariat Organization section becomes Head of Data Utilization and Service Innovation for the Population and Civil Registry Service (Dispendukcapil) Semarang City.***