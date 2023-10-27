The company has shared its first official data, which includes the match that has been played the most times since its launch.

Since EA Sports FC 24 will be launched on September 29, we’ve had almost a month to enjoy it, despite some very surreal bugs that are now fixed. This has served to place the game in the top 1 of best sellers in Europe in September and to celebrate the fact that For the video game company it has been a resounding successsome have been shared official data that will help us put into context what has been achieved with this title.

In the first 24 days of titles have been played 1.6 billion matches counting all modes of gameplay, including Ultimate Team Moments. Football fans from all over the world They have scored a total of 4.1 billion goals in the beautiful sport, in more than 200 countries. All these data are very surprising to us, but, probably, they do not cause us as much curiosity as knowing What have been the most disputed matches? since EA Sports FC 24 was available to all users.

In this publication, EA has also shared this information, making a top 3 most played matches in men’s soccer and in the women’s category. You can try to guess which teams will appear on this list, although We are sure that some will surprise you..

The classic, the most played match

For many years, the Real Madrid vs. Barcelona has been the game that has stopped the world, the confrontation that no football fan, regardless of the country, has wanted to miss. This is reflected in EA Sports FC 24where this match has been the most disputed of all above the Manchester City vs. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid. How can we appreciate, The white team is present in all three gameswhich, logically, places it as the most used club in the game.

It is striking that other teams such as Liverpool, Chelsea or, above all, PSG do not appear on this list, but they probably aren’t too far away. In the end, those present in the top 3 are the winners of the leagues of Spain, England and Germany along with Real Madrid, so it is logical that they are ahead. Even so, it should be emphasized that The fourth most used team is Manchester Unitedwhich shows that the Red Devils continue to raise passions despite their current situation.

On the other hand, in the female category, things change a lot. He most used club is blaugranawhich is present in the top 1, Chelsea vs. FC Barcelona; in the number 2 position, FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid; and in the bronze, FC Barcelona vs. Olympique Lyonnais. As happens in the men’s category with Real Madrid, The culé team is the undisputed king of this discipline. Among these data, it is surprising that the Arsenal, which is the third most used women’s teamis not present in any of the games.

